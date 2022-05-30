Gold Star Mother honored at Benton Memorial Day event

A crowd gathered for Memorial Day ceremonies in Corvallis was drenched by a burst of rain but held its ground until relieved.

Spread out across the lawn at the National Guard Armory, the crowd was just settling into the program when a light rain began sprinkling. Before long, a full-on dose of Oregon sunshine was pouring down, prompting the rapid deployment of a canopy over the speaking podium.

The crowd, punctuated by a handful of umbrellas, stood firm through the posting of the colors, Pledge of Allegiance and Navy veteran Rosiland Harold’s rendition of the National Anthem, and was ushered into the building for the balance of the program — minus a few aspects that couldn’t be performed indoors.

The ceremony featured a tribute to Gold Star Mother Kim Strahan, whose son, Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Kenny Leisten, was killed on patrol when his vehicle was hit with a roadside bomb in 2004 in Iraq. Leisten was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry in Corvallis.

“The service flag is a blue star on a white field with a red border,” Kathi Hutchinson said, explaining how the flag signifies a family member in military service. “If that one died, the blue star was then replaced with a gold star, so others could see the sacrifice the family had made.”

Accompanied by Leisten’s stepfather, David Strahan, a stoic but emotional Kim Strahan standing surrounded by community members and veterans and was presented a freshly folded American flag in her son’s honor. Hutchinson thanked Strahan for her son’s service and said most would never know how her sacrifice feels.

Another local fallen service member, Air Force 1st Lt. James Badley, was highlighted at the start of the ceremony. Badley was an Oregon State University graduate and combat pilot who was killed in action when his aircraft was shot down during his 85th mission in 1968 during the Vietnam War.

“Memorial Day is a time when we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and our freedom,” said Col. Dick Gerding, U.S. Army (Ret.), who pointed out members of Badley’s family among the audience.

Gerding said 120 locals have been identified as fallen service members. Badley’s is the first name listed on the Vietnam War panel of the Benton County Veterans Memorial outside the armory, which served as the backdrop for the outdoor portion of the ceremony.

“The uniformed services of the United States are ever mindful of the sweetness of enduring peace that has always been tainted by the bitterness of personal sacrifice,” Hutchinson said. “We are compelled to never forget.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

