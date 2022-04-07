Get a free Happy's car wash at the new Albany location

Happy’s Drive-Thru Car Wash is opening a new location on Thursday, April 14 at 527 NW Albany Road in North Albany. Everyone who visits the car wash in the first week will receive a “Wash Me Happy” car wash package.

The first 250 people who arrive will also receive a Happy’s gift bag, which includes dash wipes, an air freshener, stickers and a water bottle.

In addition to car washes, Happy’s provides 17 free self-serve vacuum onsite. Customers can purchase single washes as well as monthly unlimited plans.

Happy’s is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The free car wash special runs from April 14-21.

