Jamie Altman, left, and Amanda Vellinga play a game of Super Scrabble at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Games session are set for the library for the second Saturday of the month through April.

 Andy Cripe, Gazette-Times file photo

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is celebrating International Games Week with an event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the library’s main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

A wide variety of board games, card games and video games will be available for all ages to play on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can drop in at any time during the event.

Similar events will take place at the same time on Saturdays at the library through the spring. Future dates are Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9 and April 13.

Call 541-766-6793 for more information.

