The Oregon State University football team plays its home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Southern Utah at Reser Stadium, and the return of football means that Corvallis traffic patterns will be changing for each home game.
The post-game transportation plan that was installed in 2014 remains in place as OSU officials say that the approach continues to work.
The key change for motorists leaving Reser is that there are two eastbound lanes on Highway 34 starting with Southwest 15th Street and continuing until approximately one-quarter of a mile from the light just east of the Willamette River bridges. Motorists looking to go west on Highway 34 can access it at Fourth Street or 30th Street.
Motorists will not be able to continue south on 15th through Avery Park, and motorists heading west on Highway 34 will not be allowed to turn left onto the bypass.
The goal of the system, OSU officials said, is to offer a more efficient exit strategy for the 80 percent of fans leaving Reser who are headed east to pick up Interstate 5 or north via Highway 99W to the Portland metropolitan area, Salem, Bend and Southern Oregon.
Signal lights on Highway 34, Highway 20 and Highway 99W will use their “game-day timing,” which allows more motorists to leave town through the intersections.
University officials also encourage spectators to consider using public transportation. The Lyft on-demand ride program will provide transportation to and from Reser Stadium. Lyft will drop fans off on the corner of Washington Way and 26th street near Gill Coliseum.
The plan, which is not used for pregame traffic, was developed by the university in collaboration with the city of Corvallis and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Football fans also will experience some changes at the stadium, but the re-entry policy, which allows fans to leave at halftime and return for the second half, remains in place.
Beer and wine will be available throughout the stadium for the first time. There will be a two-drink maximum purchase policy and sales will end at the start of the fourth quarter. OSU will use trained alcohol monitoring personnel to ensure compliance with all state regulations.
A clear bag policy for those bringing items into the stadium also will be in effect at Reser. Season ticket holders may obtain one free clear bag at Parker Plaza prior to Saturday’s game. People who do not have season tickets may purchase clear bags at the OSU Beaver Store for $10. Seat cushions and stadium chairs with pockets or zippers will be allowed but are subject to search.