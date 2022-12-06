Future farmers find friends, family at festive fundraiser in Lebanon

Lebanon High School students are working for the holidays this year.

Teens from the school's Future Farmers of America chapter were building wreaths, hoisting evergreens onto cars and, between the moos of nearby heifers Friday night, Dec. 2, debating who gets what shifts at the group's first Christmas fundraiser sale since 2018.

It's a lot of time on top of their typical workload, studying and farming for grades, but selling wreaths and Christmas trees is potentially worth a payout that scratches items off the program's holiday wish list.

"We need a new tractor real bad," said Mike Wilson, an instructor.

Wilson and colleague Brenda Phearson teach agriculture at the high school, which means they also oversee FFA.

Some 320 students are automatically enrolled in both.

A property donation in the 1960s left the school with a plot of tillable soil and barns called the Land Lab.

It is, Wilson said, a large program.

"Who wouldn't want to be here?" He said.

Land Lab became a home in the last couple of decades to a surging interest in livestock. Students raised animals for 53 entries at the 2022 Linn County Fair, mostly pigs and lambs, as much as 20% of total youth turnout.

Wilson said Lebanon's FFA chapter anticipates 60 entries in 2023.

Alyssa Baker and Katelyn Hacker said their hours in FFA working on animals will count toward applications to veterinary school. The program is a crossroads of students from farming and non-farming backgrounds, working toward myriad careers.

"We all knew this was something we wanted to do when we got to high school," Baker said.

Phearson and Wilson said FFA appeals to students who want to work with their hands. Those students absorb life skills, even if many never work in agriculture.

The instructors said they see students improve as leaders. Students plan and execute farming tasks. They show compassion for animals.

They learn how to solve problems.

"Most of everything that they do, they sit in front of a PowerPoint. They don't do anything," Phearson said. "There's no higher-order thinking there."

Senior Ben Cox is among a core of students who also weld, or fix broken machines, or build structures. Agriculture is his backup job plan.

"I want to do diesel tech, but I'm on the farm a lot," he said.

Kyler Tanner, a junior, doesn't come from a farming background. He joined FFA to learn how to grow food, he said, but stayed because he finds it easier to absorb what he learns from real-world problems like framing houses or planting crops.

"In a classroom with 30 kids, keeping quiet, you can't learn anything," he said. "Out here, you actually see what you're learning."

The Lebanon FFA's Christmas fundraiser will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 18 at 31000 Land Lab Road.

Farm critters will be dressed up in their festive best for a visit from Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.