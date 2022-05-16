Friends and colleagues remember Jackson Frost, former DA and judge

Jackson Frost wanted everyone to have a fair shot.

The longtime Linn County district attorney and judge valued justice and fairness above all else, according to his friends and colleagues.

Frost died May 5 in Veneta at the age of 88. He had a more than 30-year-long career in Albany and left an impact on the city and county.

“He was the kind of guy that was always concerned about everyone getting fair shake in court — the defense and the prosecution,” former Linn County Sheriff Art Martinak said. “Not every district attorney or prosecutor has that.”

Martinak and Frost started their careers in Linn County around the same time. As a Linn County deputy at the time, Martinak just naturally ended up working closely with Frost, who was a deputy district attorney.

Frost first joined the Linn County District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor in 1964. He was first appointed as the county’s district attorney in 1968, and later appointed as a circuit court judge in 1988. He retired in 1998, finishing off three decades of public service.

Frost was born in Ohio. He served in the Army’s intelligence division for two years. After returning from the Army, he earned his law degree from the University of Michigan. He moved to Albany and worked for insurance and escrow companies before ending up at the district attorney’s office.

Other colleagues and friends noted the prosecutor/judge’s commitment to fairness.

“What I was impressed with was how fair he was,” Senior Judge Dan Murphy said. “He was always trying to do the right thing. He had a real sense of justice that you don’t see to that degree very often.”

Murphy served as a deputy district attorney for Linn County before later becoming a circuit court judge. Frost swore Murphy in and served as a mentor.

But Frost didn’t just befriend prosecutors and judges.

Longtime defense attorney Paul Kuebrich said he and Frost gained a mutual respect for each other and a friendship grew out of that. The two actually knew each other when they were kids.

“He was just a quality person who wanted to go to sleep at night knowing he did justice,” Kuebrich said.

Thirty years is a long time to serve in a community, and Frost certainly left his mark on the people he encountered during those three decades.

“Linn County was a better place for having him as district attorney and judge,” Kuebrich said.

Murphy said Frost would be missed due to his tremendous amount of integrity.

“He was a great friend and somebody who I admired because of his attitude of the whole criminal justice system,” Martinak said. “The people of the county were very lucky to have him for 30 years.”

