Paleologos Paleologou — “Pal” to his friends — was studying geography at a Greek university in the summer of 2007 when a series of deadly wildfires erupted around the country, scorching more than 600,000 acres of forests, farm fields and olive groves and killing scores of his fellow citizens.
The sudden onset and rapid spread of the fires and the death and destruction they left in their wake shocked the Greek people and changed the trajectory of Paleologou’s life.
“Eighty-four people died in those fires,” said Paleologou. “I needed to do something to help people.”
Shifting his academic focus, he earned a Ph.D. in wildfire behavior modeling and fire effects assessment. He is currently living in Corvallis, where he's working on an 18-month postdoctoral research project as a visiting scholar for the U.S. Forest Service in collaboration with Oregon State University and Portland State University.
Paleologou is part of a team of researchers using the latest computer modeling techniques to analyze where wildfires start and how they spread. The research has major implications for fire management strategies not only in Greece but also in the Western United States, which has been ravaged by a series of devastating wildfires. The latest example is the Mendocino Complex in California, which has now burned more than 360,000 acres to become the largest wildfire in state history.
One of the conclusions researchers have reached is that fire suppression alone is not enough. Without doing something to reduce fuel loads, more large wildfires are inevitable.
“Fire suppression reaches its limits when you see a beast like the fire in California,” Paleologou said.
But in Greece, as in this country, far more money is spent on fighting fires than on trying to keep them from starting in the first place. And Paleologou’s research shows that funding for prevention isn’t always sent where it would do the most good.
“There is a scale mismatch,” he said. “Sometimes we place treatments in places where they have no effect in terms of community protection.”
One reason for that is that community wildfire protection plans are traditionally based on political boundaries — city limits and county lines — rather than the larger geographic areas where fires naturally occur.
Paleologou and his colleagues are trying the combat that way of thinking with a concept they refer to as a “fireshed.”
Like a watershed — a term that describes the geographic region drained by a single river — a fireshed describes a region defined by wildfires that have affected it in the past and may affect it in the future.
Using computer simulations, they can predict what sort of wildfire scenarios are most likely to pose a threat to a given community and where those fires are most likely to start. By producing a map of a community’s fireshed, the modeling can help land managers better visualize where the danger is coming from and where it makes the most sense to take preventive steps such as cutting fire breaks, thinning forests and setting prescribed burns.
“Instead of doing small, scattered projects all around the area that cannot change fire trajectory, you do bigger, statistically placed treatments in the field, and we can estimate how much they’re going to change the behavior of fires,” Paleologou said.
Measures like these are more important than ever in the face of a steadily warming global climate, he added.
“The only thing we can do to change the situation is fire prevention,” he said. “We cannot change the weather — the only thing we can do is change the vegetation.”
Cutting down trees and burning off brush to prevent catastrophic wildfire can be a tough sell in places where people value the beauty of wild nature, but Paleologou argues that eliminating fire from the landscape entirely is neither natural nor practical. And he thinks attitudes are beginning to change.
Paleologou and his fellow researchers are beginning to share what they’ve learned in a number of ways, from publishing their findings in academic journals to creating state-specific web portals (there isn’t one for Oregon yet, but they’re working on it).
“The policy we have had for the last 100 years is we suppress every fire that comes to the mountains,” he said. “We need fires — this is a change we need to make in people’s minds. The new strategy is to allow some natural ignitions to burn naturally, to restore the role of fire in the forest.”
Of course, he adds, firefighters must be ready to move in if these fires threaten to burn out of control, and more work needs to be done to reduce fuel loads that can lead to megafires. There, too, he sees signs of progress.
In March, after years of pleading by lawmakers in Oregon and other Western states, Congress approved a $20 billion budget fix that would end (or at least reduce) the Forest Service’s need to raid fire prevention funds to cover the cost of battling large wildfires.
In the meantime, however, Paleologou’s homeland has been reliving the nightmare fire season it endured in 2007. Last month, at least 95 people were killed in a wildfire, according to news reports. The tragedy weighs heavily on Paleologou’s mind.
“It was a small fire, only 500 acres. Having 95 people die from that, it should not have happened,” he said. “I think if Greece had this information before this fire happened, then we wouldn’t have lost 95 people.”
Ironically, the fire struck just as Paleologou’s latest research – a case study of the 2007 fires co-authored with several collaborators – was being published in the International Journal of Wildland Fire.
Now he’s hoping that work can help avert future tragedies in his country. After the latest fires, Paleologou wrote a letter to a number of Greek political leaders, telling them about his research and urging them to do more to encourage fire prevention.
“Some of those politicians responded to me and they want meet with me when I get back,” he said. “In my work, if I can contribute to change (fire prevention strategies), I will have accomplished something.”