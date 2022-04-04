Fred Meyer apologizes to local NAACP over alleged treatment

Fred Meyer has issued an apology to the NAACP Linn-Benton branch following allegations that Black customers were not treated fairly at the mid-valley locations.

The chain also plans to implement steps to change the culture at their Corvallis and Albany stores.

The news comes two weeks after the deadline the local NAACP branch had set for the company to apologize – March 16.

Officials from Fred Meyer and the NAACP could not be reached for comment.

In a statement, Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer, said: “Anytime we fall short of living our values, we apologize to those who were affected and commit to listening and learning.

“We know that actions speak louder than words, and we remain committed to delivering on the promises of our Framework for Action to accelerate meaningful change in our culture and country.”

Several Black shoppers, specifically Black women, said they experienced racial profiling at the Corvallis and Albany Fred Meyer stores. Instances include the stores allegedly refusing to cash checks, monitoring only Black shoppers at the self-checkout and treating customers who have ethnic hairstyles differently.

The allegations prompted a March 12 demonstration outside the Corvallis store.

Jason Dorsette, president of the NAACP Linn-Benton branch, said in the same release that he appreciated the apology and acknowledgement of the harm people experienced at the Corvallis and Albany stores.

“We have begun an open and authentic dialogue with corporate representatives at Fred Meyer and look forward to continuing the conversations and implementing measurable changes in the stores that serve our community,” Dorsette said.

“We agree that actions are preferable to words or statements, so we at the Linn Benton Branch of the NAACP look forward to facilitating bias, equity, and inclusion workshops and trainings alongside equity, diversity & inclusion consultants in order to operationalize such changes in meaningful ways.”

