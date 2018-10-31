Four men have been detained for questioning by Corvallis police after an altercation Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Safeway store at 450 SW Third St.
According to Lt. Ryan Eaton of the Corvallis Police Department, one handgun was found at the scene, although it wasn't clear if any shots were fired.
Eaton said no one was hurt and police are continuing to investigate the incident, which occurred at about 7:15 p.m.
Close to a dozen emergency vehicles from the Corvallis Police Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Corvallis Police Department converged on the scene with lights flashing.
A large section of the parking lot was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape and officers with flashlights examined the ground.
Southbound traffic crawled past the supermarket on the Third Street side, where a line of law enforcement vehicles blocked the left-hand lane.
Four men in handcuffs could be seen being questioned separately by police officers.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.