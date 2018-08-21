A former Corvallis attorney accused of misappropriating funds in her position at a private law firm made her court appearance Tuesday.
Pamela Sue Hediger appeared in Benton County Circuit Court. She was accompanied by her defense attorney, Walter Todd of Salem. Hediger did not enter pleas to the charges against her. She did sign a waiver of indictment. The waiver allows the case against her to proceed without requiring prosecutors to present it to a grand jury.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Colin Benson, who is acting as special prosecutor in the case because Hediger previously worked at the Benton County District Attorney’s Office in the 1990s, said he was not asking for security in the case.
Judge Matthew Donohue agreed to allow Hediger to be on conditional release. He ordered Hediger to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case, which include Evashevski Elliott PC (Hediger’s former firm), Forrest Evashevski and Elizabeth Louise Hediger. Donohue also told Hediger not to travel outside Oregon without first discussing her itinerary with the prosecution. The judge also ordered Hediger to hand over her passport to the court.
Todd told Donohue there was a large amount of discovery in the case to examine. The judge set Hediger’s next court hearing for a status check on Oct. 18.
Prosecutors charged Hediger earlier this month with five counts of first-degree aggravated theft. Each of the aggravated theft charges allege Hediger caused the loss of more than $50,000 in actions that occurred between August 2015 and October 2017.
Hediger also is facing one count of aggravated identity theft and two counts of identity theft. Hediger is accused of using the personal identification of Elizabeth Louise Hediger with the intent to deceive and defraud. It was unclear if the former attorney and the alleged victim are related. Hediger also allegedly obtained the personal identification of Forrest Evashevski with the intent to deceive and defraud.
Further, Hediger faces two counts of Oregon personal income tax evasion.
Hediger was fired from her longtime position at Evashevski, Elliott, Cihak & Hediger, PC late last year. The law firm sent letters to all of Hediger’s clients on Dec. 21, stating that during a routine examination of its books, the firm found reason to believe that Hediger had “improperly used firm funds and the funds of some clients for her own benefit.” Her name was removed from the firm’s name.
The firm’s president, Thomas Elliott, has said that he is confident that no other firm employees were aware of or involved in Hediger’s alleged misuse of funds.
Elliott said earlier this month an independent audit of the firm's trust account determined Hediger had misappropriated funds, including funds belonging to the firm and client funds. He declined to say the amount of funds that were misused. He said about 17 clients were affected and they are being compensated.
After one of Hediger’s clients submitted a complaint to the Oregon State Bar on Jan. 3, the association opened an investigation into Hediger for allegedly violating the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct. Hediger submitted her resignation to the state bar on Feb. 6.