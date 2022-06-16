First likely monkeypox case reported in Oregon

The first probable case of human MPXV, the human version of the monkeypox virus, has been reported in Oregon according to the state health authority.

A man who traveled to a country with an outbreak of human MPX virus infections is isolating and agreed to avoid contact with anyone, said Oregon Health Authority spokeswoman Erica Heartquist in a phone interview Thursday, June 16.

Human MPX virus typically spreads in communities through prolonged contact between people and the man is unlikely to transmit the virus to others, said department public health doctor Richard Leman in the same interview.

"This is not an easy thing to catch," he said. "This is not COVID."

About one in 100 people who contract the virus die, Leman said, with an infection commonly called monkeypox marked by fever and fatigue, muscle ache, rash and fluid-filled bumps or pustules.

Leman said global mortality rates likely are skewed by outbreaks in communities poorly or under-served by healthcare systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm the case, according to an OHA news release.

Heartquist said the man lives in a more populous county. The department is not releasing identifying information under a state law that renders public health investigations confidential.

"The county this person resides in has been made aware," Heartquist said.

Leman said the department does not consider human MPX virus an immediate or severe threat to public safety.

“(Human) MPXV does not spread easily between people, so the risk to other people is generally very low,” Leman said in the release. “hMPXV spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids.”

Though hMPXV is in the same group of viruses as smallpox, it is not smallpox, OHA said in a news release, adding hMPXV is much harder to catch and it is not as severe.

Less commonly, it can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, according to the statement.

Public health officials have recorded 84 cases across 18 states. No one has reported a death in the U.S. with hMPXV.

There are two strains of this virus, and the one that’s circulating now causes milder disease, according to OHA, which said most people are recovering at home without any special treatment. No deaths have been reported in the U.S.

Historically, people have become infected by handling wild animals, but hMPXV can also be transmitted person-to-person, OHA said in the release. This can happen through prolonged, close contact, either skin-to-skin, contact with fluid from hMPXV lesions, or less commonly from large respiratory droplets.

“An ill person who coughs or sneezes on someone else could possibly spread the infection,'' Leman said. “However, most transmission in the current outbreak appears to be from prolonged, skin-to-skin contact.”

The following questions and answers were provided in the OHA news release:

What are the symptoms?

Initial symptoms of hMPXV often include fever, headache and muscle aches. These symptoms are followed in one to three days by a rash, often on the face, spreading to the limbs.

The rash starts with flat patches that then form large, firm bumps, which then fill with fluid or pus. These then scab and fall off, usually over two to four weeks. Symptoms usually start within seven to 14 days after exposure, with a range of five to 21 days.

When can a person ill with hMPXV spread it to others?

Ill people can potentially transmit the infection from when symptoms start until the rash has resolved. However, this is not an easy infection to catch. hMPXV typically requires prolonged, close contact. People at increased risk include sexual partners of an ill person, or family members and healthcare workers caring for someone ill with hMPXV.

Are there vaccines for hMPXV?

There is a vaccine specifically for hMPXV and smallpox called Jynneos. It could be used to protect people with high-risk exposure to someone ill with hMPXV. There is another vaccine, ACAM2000, which is approved to prevent smallpox. It could be used under special arrangements with CDC, but it is more likely to cause adverse effects.

Vaccines would be used to protect people who have known exposure to someone ill with hMPXV infection. It works to prevent or decrease disease even after someone was exposed. Members of the public who haven’t been exposed don’t need this vaccine.

How is OHA responding to the outbreak?

Currently, there are 84 cases across 18 states, no deaths and one case in Oregon.

OHA is working with community partners to share information about hMPXV, the outbreak and infection prevention strategies with people who might be at increased risk of infection. OHA is sharing information with clinicians about the outbreak, how to recognize and test for hMPXV illness and how to prevent spread.

