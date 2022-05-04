Fire drills planned for Corvallis neighborhoods

A considerably rainy spring may have some people overlooking wildfire season, but it’s never too early to start preparing, fire officials say.

“The rains are only delaying fire season,” said Fire Emergency Planning Manager Dave Busby of the Corvallis Fire Department.

It’s not unreasonable to think this year’s season will be as bad as the prior one, he said, adding that the rain only means more vegetation which could become more fuel for fire.

To get residents prepared, a community evacuation exercise is slated for 10 Corvallis neighborhoods from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14. It’s a chance during National Wildfire Preparedness Month to practice what you would do if you had to clear out on short notice, taking only the essentials.

Which neighborhoods? Busby wouldn't say in fear of tipping off would-be burglars.

In the event of a major wildfire, local law enforcement and fire departments won’t be able to save everyone, according to Busby.

“It will be a community effort that saves lives,” Busby said. “We’ve seen it in California wildfires — neighbors saving neighbors.”

Busby is a U.S. Navy veteran with considerable military experience related to emergency management. He’s also experienced firsthand the chaos that comes with evacuating without forethought.

“The most important thing is walking through the process of evacuation, really looking at your stuff,” he said. “If somebody drove by and told you there’s an hour to get out, would you have all the things you need ready? That’s what this is all about.”

Participants will be directed by Linn Benton Alert and Corvallis Alert during the exercise. Organizers request participants sign up online for both services.

“We need the community to know there’s an exercise going on, and they’re going to see alerts,” Busby said.

The three levels of alerts are "Be Ready," "Be Set" and "Go!" Whether it’s a real or simulated situation, if you live in a traffic-constricted area, have family members with unique challenges, or have large animals, consider evacuating at Level 2, Be Set, Busby said.

Each of the 10 participating neighborhoods has volunteer coordinators and check-in centers for the simulated evacuees to gather. Organizers will be analyzing the success of the drill for future adjustments and public education.

Previous drills took place in 2019 and 2021. The pandemic forced a 2020 exercise to be canceled.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

