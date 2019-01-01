The Corvallis Fire Department is investigating a kitchen fire that occurred Monday night at Sharon’s Café in South Corvallis.
Fire officials received a call at 8:39 p.m. Monday night from a person who saw smoke while passing by the breakfast and brunch restaurant at 1894 S.W. Third Street. The first CFD unit arrived at 8:44 p.m., said Dave Still, battalion chief.
Firefighters broke into the closed restaurant and found heavy smoke throughout the building, with the fire confined to the kitchen prep area. The fire was reported under control at 9:29 p.m., Still said. The building was not equipped with fire sprinklers or fire alarms, which delayed fire department notification. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials believe that it was accidental.
Engines from all four Corvallis stations responded, along with an ambulance. A Monroe Rural Fire Protection District engine assisted Corvallis firefighters with “overhaul,” the search for possible extension of the fire by opening walls, ceilings, voids, and partitions. Monroe, Adair Village Rural Fire & Rescue and Philomath Fire & Rescue provided backup for Corvallis stations during the operation.
Signs were posted outside the restaurant Tuesday indicating that it is closed, but no fire damage could be seen from either the front or rear of the building.