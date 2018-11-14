Oregon State guard Mikayla Pivec said that the atmosphere at a packed Gill Coliseum on Wednesday was amazing.
“You always enjoy playing in front of a lot of fans, and screaming little kids, even better,” she said.
On Wednesday, 42 elementary and middle schools pumped up the volume for Oregon State University’s seventh annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game, which started at 11 a.m. The attendance was listed at 8,828, a record for the field trip event.
The youngsters weren’t disappointed as the No. 8 Oregon State women’s basketball team routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 89-33.
Marilyn Lovelace-Winter, a technology and science teacher at Harrisburg Middle School, said that the field trip game was used by her district as a reward activity for students with good attendance, behavior and grades.
“It’s the highlight of our school year,” Lovelace-Winter added.
More than 80 percent of the Harrisburg Middle School’s 180 students were able to make the trip to Corvallis.
“We’re also going to take a tour of the campus after this. It gives kids in our school the chance to visit a university,” Lovelace-Winter said. And the experience can get students thinking about their future, goals and the big picture, she said.
Nancy Schaefer, a first- and second-grade teacher at Zion Lutheran Christian School in Corvallis, said that the game was a way to connect students to Oregon State. Almost all of the school’s 125 students attended.
“It provides a sense of camaraderie and a sense of community that we’re all part of this town,” Schaefer added.
Principal Jonathan Schultz said that there are plenty of Beaver believers at Zion Lutheran, which is right on the edge of campus.
Zion Lutheran seventh-grader Mya Andrews plays basketball, and she said that her family gets season tickets for the women’s team every year. Her favorite Beaver player is Katie McWilliams.
“I enjoy seeing everything that’s happening and how the girls do their shots and tricks,” Mya said.
After the win, Pivec said that the game was an opportunity to inspire children.
“There was one particular first-grader that came up to me and she was like, ‘I love this. This is so much fun, I want to play basketball now.’ So that was a really cool moment,” Pivec said.
The students also noticed the simplest or subtlest things.
Point guard Destiny Slocum said that she was told by one girl that she was really good at making lay-ups. Which is true, and was especially so on Wednesday, when Slocum slashed to the hoop multiple times. Still, “That’s not a compliment I usually get,” Slocum said.
Another girl commented on how Slocum helped up the other team’s players after they had fallen to the court.
Oregon State coach Scott Rueck stressed to his players that there would be thousands of children watching them on Wednesday.
“The last thing I said to them before we took the court today was, ‘Remember when you were a fourth-grader and what this experience would have been like for you,’” Rueck said.
“I remember when I was a ball boy growing up in Hillsboro, you know, I looked up to the varsity guys at Hillsboro High School and at Glencoe like they were my idols. I watched everything they did, how they put their shoes on, what they did in warm-ups to what they did on the bench. I tried to listen to everything they said,” Rueck added.
The Beavers Beyond the Classroom game, he said, was a reminder to players to be aware that they are role models.
And his team thrived in the special environment.
“There was a lot of energy in that gym today, and it was a pleasure to be a part of,” Rueck said.
Local students attended from: Oak, Mt. View, and Lafayette elementary schools, as well as North Albany and Memorial middle schools in Albany; Wilson Elementary School in Corvallis; Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon; Philomath Elementary School; Jefferson Middle School; Monroe Grade School; Alsea School; Muddy Creek Charter School outside Corvallis; and Eddyville Charter School.