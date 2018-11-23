When Oregon State University hired Jonathan Smith last November to coach the football team, it was clear that his ties to the Beavers would give him breathing room with fans who had been buffeted about during the Gary Andersen years.
After all, Smith, a four-year starter at quarterback for the Beavers from 1998-2001 led the Beavs through perhaps the most successful season in their history. The 11-1 campaign in 2000 included a memorable Civil War win vs. the 9-1 Ducks and a 41-9 thrashing of Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
Smith went to work for the Beavers as a graduate assistant after his playing days were through and has methodically moved his way up the coaching ladder, with stops at premier programs at Boise State and Washington before taking over at OSU.
Beaver Nation expressed confidence Friday in Smith’s tenure, with all of those interviewed in the tailgating lots giving him a grade of B or better for his first season, which ended with a 55-15 loss to the Ducks in the 122nd Civil War game. The Beavers finished this season with a 2-10 record, a game better than last year's 1-11 mark.
“I give him a B-plus,” said Chris Kramer of Portland. “He’s better than Andersen by far. Smith is a traditional Beaver. I like the improvement on offense. If we can get the defense there we’ll win more. I’d like to see us with at least a .500 record next year."
Christian Dekmar of Portland said he “definitely wants to see more wins next year. And more awesome plays. We need more of those ‘a-ha’ moments.”
Three generations of the Daniel family were on hand for the game. Mike Daniel, a 1986 OSU marketing graduate, began his run as a season-ticket holder the next year and began bringing his son, Jake, to games as soon as he was old enough. Now, Jake is an OSU sophomore, also majoring in marketing. Family patriarch Landon Daniel also was on hand for the Civil War.
“I give coach Smith a B,” Mike Daniel said. “The team plays with a lot of heart, even when they get down early. I really like the offensive scheme. I’d like to see them win four or five games next year. To me, that would be a sign of improvement.”
Jake was even more positive, giving Smith an A.
“The culture is much improved since Gary Andersen was here,” he said. “The students felt betrayed by what happened last year. Now we have a chance, we’re competitive in almost every game. I’m hoping that by my senior season we’ll be over .500 and making a bowl game or even winning one.
“In five to 10 years down the road, a Pac-12 championship is definitely possible.”
Landon Daniel, who also awarded Smith an A, said he “appreciated the recruiting that Smith is doing, and I’m looking forward to next year and getting some wins. There was definitely a lot of negativity there to get over, but these kids don’t ever quit.”
Carter Krevanko, a senior forest ecosystems major from Portland, gave Smith a B-plus and noted that that grade is a step up from his own grade-point average.
“You can’t make the ship stop sinking immediately,” Krevanko said. “Smith is a top-quality recruiter, and I appreciate the complex play-calling. The team has scored a lot of points and has been competitive in almost every game. With Gary Andersen the players would come out flat and just roll over. Go Beavs!”