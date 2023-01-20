Expect delays, closures for offramp work in Corvallis

Oregon Department of Transportation will detour traffic around a Corvallis offramp for months while crews repair the elevated roadway at highways 34 and 99 that was damaged in late November 2022 after it was struck by a truck.

Crews will work to repair the offramp, mostly at nights, closing down traffic on the bridge-like structure and shifting north and south-bound traffic temporarily to one lane of Highway 99, according to an ODOT news release.

Officials closed the offramp Nov. 30 after a southbound truck struck the underlying support structure.

The truck’s owner will pay for the repairs, according to the release.

Work likely will close one lane of southbound Highway 99 each weeknight, Monday, Jan. 23 to Friday, March 10. The offramp will close to traffic nights Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5.

North and southbound traffic will be routed onto southbound Highway 99 with both southbound lanes of the roadway closed down weekends, Feb. 17 to 19 and Feb. 24 to 26.