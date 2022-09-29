EV show & tell planned for Corvallis

Those curious about going green with their ride can check out the electric vehicle event in Corvallis this weekend.

An “Electric Vehicle Show & Tell” event is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in the parking lot at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hill Road in Corvallis.

The event, sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s Transportation Action Team, will feature electric cars, bikes and scooters, according to a news release. The public is invited to talk with local EV owners and go for a ride. The group organized a similar rally in April.

“Making the transition to fossil fuel-free vehicles is critical to meeting local, state and national climate goals,” the news release states, noting that accelerating the transition to electric vehicles is the third-highest priority in the Buildings & Energy section of the Corvallis Climate Action Plan.

The show and tell takes place during National Drive Electric, which aims to raise awareness of the benefits from electric and hybrid vehicles.

EV owners who would like to “show and tell” about their vehicles are encouraged to pre-register for the event at https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3450. For more information, contact outpostdelta@peak.org or visit https://sustainablecorvallis.org.