Eugene Airport now offering nonstop flights to Palm Springs

Those looking for a Palm Springs getaway can now fly there on a cheap nonstop flight out of the Eugene Airport, 28801 Douglas Drive.

Avelo Airlines began offering the nonstop service Saturday, starting at $39 for a one-way ticket. The route operates on a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Avelo also flies nonstop to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport, which serves as the airliner's hub.

“The addition of service to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) on Avelo Airlines provides more nonstop travel options for the people in our region,” Eugene Airport Director Cathryn Stevens said in a news release. “We have a strong partnership with Avelo Airlines and are excited for their new flight between EUG and PSP.”

More information is available at www.aveloair.com.