Entries for Philomath's 'If I Were Mayor' contest now being accepted

Philomath’s “If I Were Mayor” contest is accepting submissions until March 31.

The winning submissions will be recognized during a Philomath City Council meeting.

Here is how it works: Mayor Chas Jones is willing to chat with any Philomath students or their classrooms about his mayoral experience. Winners will be invited to have lunch with the mayor and will receive gift cards to their favorite Philomath restaurant.

The winning submissions in each category will be submitted to the League of Oregon Cities to compete for the statewide prize and recognition.

According to a news release, this is an opportunity for students to learn more about public service and local government, and a chance for them to voice their ideas. The mayor and the City Council will then have the opportunity to consider implementation of these ideas. First-place statewide winning students in each of the three age groups will each win $500.

These students will receive their prizes at an awards luncheon during the Oregon Mayors Association summer conference, set for Aug. 10 through 12 at the Best Western Plus in Hood River, according to the release.

Winners will be contacted in June for travel arrangements. Second- and third-place winners will win $300 and $100 respectively and will receive their prizes at local presentations.

More details can be found at www.oregonmayors.org/special-programs/page/student-contest.