Electric vehicle owners, enthusiasts gather in Corvallis

Visions of a future free from fossil fuels came into focus at an Electric Vehicle Rally and Show this weekend in Corvallis.

With major auto manufacturers eyeing the market and considering a move away from standard combustion engines, the options and accessibility for electric vehicles are expected to greatly expand in coming years, according to Larry Weymouth, one of the event’s organizers.

In the fight against climate change, the transportation sector of the economy is a prime target because it generates more than a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions, Weymouth said.

“As people convert to electric vehicles, it’s going to make a big change in the amount of greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

The event piggybacked on a national campaign promoting electric vehicles known as Drive Electric Earth Day, Weymouth said. It also grew out of a grassroots community effort by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition: local house parties at which electric vehicle owners would take turns hosting and talking about their experiences, offering test drives and ride-alongs.

Before meeting up at the fairgrounds there was an Electric Car Road Rally and 30-mile scavenger hunt around town. Drivers and navigators searched for clues to answer 50 questions. There were awards for best score, best time and best mileage.

Several brands and models of electric vehicles were on-hand as well as electric bicycles, with owners and dealers sharing their experiences and thoughts about the futuristic transportation. The event was sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Transportation Action Team and held Saturday afternoon in a Benton County Fairgrounds parking area.

One of the more impressive models on display was a rare Tesla Roadster, of which only 1,500 were made for the U.S. market, according to owner Marc Leroux of Corvallis. He said it’s the only one in Oregon and the only one in the country that’s still used as a daily driver. Leroux got it in 2014 after something of a long wait.

After seeing a 2006 film titled Who Killed the Electric Car, a documentary about the electric car and the role of renewable energy and sustainable living, Leroux really wanted an electric car. He felt they could do everything a gas car could do but better and more simply.

“My dad was a mechanic, I went to college to be a mechanic, and I don’t want anything to do with a gas car ever again,” he said.

Looking into it, Leroux saw the Tesla Roadster as the best thing coming in the near future. With a scheduled release of 2008, there was time to save up, and he opened a savings account just for that car. It took years to round up the $50,000, but the patience paid off, as he says the car is now worth $120,000.

“You can go from zero to 60 mph in a couple seconds,” he said. “It’s an awful lot of fun.”

Some of the pushback against electric vehicles has been around the price. Investing in one typically costs more than average auto. But Leroux said the price isn’t much more in many cases, and the savings down the road from much less maintenance and no gas makes it a smart proposition.

“I just plug mine in like you would anything else in your house,” Leroux said. “That car costs me about 80 cents a day to charge. If I drive to Portland and back, it costs me about $3 or $4. That’s it.”

