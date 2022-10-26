 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why Benton County eliminated its ballot secrecy sleeves

  • Updated
Ballot return envelopes now feature a printed secrecy weave instead of an additional secrecy sleeve.

 Cody Mann

With the arrival of ballots last week, some Benton County voters have asked what happened to secrecy sleeves, typically included to protect privacy.

The sleeves were replaced by a printed secrecy weave inside of ballot return signature envelopes for the primary election this year, eliminating the expense and added step of the sleeve. The change was announced in the Primary Election Voters’ Pamphlet.

This revision was approved by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, according to James Morales, director of the Records and Elections Department.

“Your vote will continue to be protected throughout the ballot counting process,” Morales said via email.

Once a voter signature is verified and the ballot is accepted for counting, there are processing procedures in place to ensure election board workers can’t associate a ballot with its return envelope, according to Morales.

“Plus, the processing of accepted ballots is faster, storage space and waste are reduced, and tax dollars are saved by this process,” he said. “If it were not possible to maintain the privacy of each vote, we would have kept the optional sleeve.”

With more than 27,000 ballots cast in the primary, Morales feels Benton County voters made the transition without a hitch. He said there were very few inquiries about the change, and the announcement wasn’t made again for the General Election pamphlet to maintain cost savings.

“We are given best pricing when we print our voters’ pamphlet in four-page increments and did not have space in the current pamphlet to repeat that informational page,” Morales said. “Given the lack of inquiries in the primary, we opted to push forward without adding the page to repeat the info provided in the primary election.”

Based on the price paid in 2021, the county saved about $6,000 on the primary, according to Morales, who said if the secrecy sleeves had been ordered for the Nov. 8 election, the cost would have been up 40-45%, putting that savings at around $8,000 to $9,000.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

"Your vote will continue to be protected throughout the ballot counting process." James Morales, Benton County Elections & Records

Quote
Cody Mann is an experienced, relentless journalist, who is currently working as a local government news reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He earned journalism bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oregon.

