Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races

Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements.

The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.

How it began

About 2 1/2 years ago, a timber executive appeared in the woodworks to oppose restrictive environmental legislation working its way through the Oregon House.

From Facebook group to political action committee in a couple of weeks, Timber Unity was borne on the early donation of an industry stalwart, quickly establishing itself in opposition to House Bill 2020.

The cap-and-trade measure would have introduced escalating limits on greenhouse gas emissions. Standards would force polluters to limit their emissions over several decades, eventually getting to zero.

Because the largest polluters would have been especially hard-hit, Republican lawmakers and conservative donors rallied to the defense of power companies and manufacturers reliant on transportation.

Republican senators walked off the legislature floor. And Timber Unity rallies focused on a populist face to the pushback, backed by members of armed right-wing militias Three Percenters and Oath Keepers, who offered to transport and protect fleeing senators.

Andrew Miller is the president of Stimson Lumber and a handful of other Oregon-based companies. He’s made more than an estimated $400,000 in contributions to Oregon political causes since the 2010s.

Miller made the first cash contribution recorded by Timber Unity, $5,000 in June 2019. By the time senators returned to their job at the end of June, eight days later, the political action committee had raised $30,915 and House Bill 2020 was dead.

Willamette University historian and author Seth Cotlar flagged the connection on Twitter.

“The ‘multi-millionaire heir who is a man of the people’ has kind of become ‘a thing’ in American politics these days,’” Cotlar wrote.

Cotlar showed how Miller mobilized fear among conservatives, especially those in rural areas.

But then, contributions cooled considerably: Between November 2021 and Oct. 25, Timber Unity took in $3,897 in cash contributions. By Thursday, Nov. 3, Timber Unity's coffers stood at $18,941, much of that rolling over from a previous year balance of $32,659.

How it's going (locally)

Although incumbent Sheriff Michelle Duncan had financial backing from Frank Timber Resources ($6,000) and Freres Lumber Co. ($3,000), Timber Unity endorsed opponent Deputy Jon Raymond for Linn County Sheriff.

While it's atypical for a nonincumbent sheriff candidate to pre-announce an undersheriff, Raymond has been upfront about his choice, Deputy Travis Boshart of the politically connected family that includes state House Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis.

Boshart is a name linked to Timber Unity. The PAC has financially backed other Bosharts, albeit in small amounts, donating $500 each to the campaigns of Boshart Davis and Katie Boshart Glaser, in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Boshart Glaser lost her bid to represent District 11 in the state house.

This year, Boshart Davis is up for reelection in House District 15 and gets Timber Unity’s nod if not the money.

Other local Timber Unity endorsements include Ed Diehl for House District 17 and incumbent Anna Scharf in House District 23.

When it came time to endorse in the Oregon governor's race, although industry-friendly, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson helped get the political action committee off the ground, Timber Unity threw its support behind Christine Drazan.

Drazan attended a Raymond fundraiser dinner in September in Tangent and publicly campaigned with Boshart Davis.

The Jan. 6 connection

Despite the fact that founding members of Timber Unity were at the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol, most candidates who have gotten an endorsement this year have placed the acknowledgement on their webpages and in the voter's pamphlets.

Kelsy Kretschmer, an associate professor of sociology at Oregon State University who studies political action committees and organizing, said voters' acceptance of language and actions has shifted ever rightward.

“I don’t think they’re paying the same price for that anymore,” she said. “I think you combine that with how much money is pouring into politics and there doesn’t seem to be any brakes left on the endorsements, the money and how extreme your connections are.”