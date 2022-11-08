Sheriff Michelle Duncan takes lead in first Linn County results

Incumbent Michelle Duncan appeared to have a lead on opponent Deputy Jon Raymond in the race for Linn County Sheriff, according to the first round of unofficial results.

Duncan received 56.6% of the votes while Raymond received 43%. Nearly 50,000 ballots have been counted.

This was the first contested General Election sheriff’s race in Linn County in 26 years.

As more results come in, this story will be updated.

Deputy Jon Raymond is challenging current Sheriff Michelle Duncan for the position.

Duncan was sworn in as sheriff in January after former Sheriff Jim Yon stepped down and retired early. Raymond has been a deputy with LCSO since 1999.

The race for Linn County Sheriff has been highly contentious, with former and current LCSO employees taking sides ,and a state police organization filing an election violation complaint against the incumbent.

The community has also been deeply invested in the election as residents have attended debates and helped contribute to the more than $250,000 donated in 2022 to both campaigns.

Unofficial results are expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m.

