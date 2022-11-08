 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff Michelle Duncan takes lead in first Linn County results

  • Updated
Duncan, Raymond

Incumbent Michelle Duncan is facing off against Deputy Jon Raymond for the position of Linn County Sheriff.

 Kylie Graham and Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Incumbent Michelle Duncan appeared to have a lead on opponent Deputy Jon Raymond in the race for Linn County Sheriff, according to the first round of unofficial results.

Duncan received 56.6% of the votes while Raymond received 43%. Nearly 50,000 ballots have been counted.

This was the first contested General Election sheriff’s race in Linn County in 26 years.

As more results come in, this story will be updated.

Deputy Jon Raymond is challenging current Sheriff Michelle Duncan for the position.

Duncan was sworn in as sheriff in January after former Sheriff Jim Yon stepped down and retired early. Raymond has been a deputy with LCSO since 1999.

The race for Linn County Sheriff has been highly contentious, with former and current LCSO employees taking sides ,and a state police organization filing an election violation complaint against the incumbent.

The community has also been deeply invested in the election as residents have attended debates and helped contribute to the more than $250,000 donated in 2022 to both campaigns. 

Unofficial results are expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Reporter

Maddie Pfeifer is the public safety/crime and courts reporter for Mid-Valley Media. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Portland. In her free time, she enjoys watching movies and spending time outdoors.

