Sheriff Michelle Duncan takes lead in early Linn County results

Incumbent Michelle Duncan appeared to have a lead on opponent Deputy Jon Raymond in the race for Linn County Sheriff, according to the third round of unofficial results on Tuesday night.

More than 54,000 ballots have been counted so far.

Duncan received 56.4% of the votes while Raymond received 43.3%. This was an ever-so-slight shift from the first round of results in which Duncan received 56.6% of the votes and Raymond received 43%.

"I'm feeling really good," Duncan said. "I think the voters went with the integrity I showed during the campaign and the experience needed to run the sheriff's office."

This was the first contested General Election sheriff’s race in Linn County in 26 years.

As more results come in, this story will be updated.

A heated race

The race for Linn County Sheriff has been highly contentious, with former and current LCSO employees taking sides, and a state police organization filing an election violation complaint against the incumbent.

"We'll have a lot of healing to do," Duncan said on Tuesday night. "It's going to take some time."

She added that she believes a lot of agency employees just want the election to be over. She acknowledged that employees who supported her opponent may be disappointed, but she will still listen to their concerns.

The community has also been deeply invested in the election, as residents have attended debates and helped contribute to the more than $250,000 donated in 2022 to both campaigns.

"I'm super thankful to the voters of Linn County, and I promise to give them my best for the next four years," Duncan said.

Keeping her job

Duncan was sworn in as sheriff in January after former Sheriff Jim Yon stepped down and retired early. She worked her way through the ranks of LCSO, starting as a deputy in 1997. She was endorsed by the five previous sheriffs.

During her campaign, Duncan emphasized her leadership experience and her self-described commitment to always taking the high road despite her opponent’s supporters allegedly making “untruthful” and “ugly” comments about her and her campaign.

Some of her main goals should she continue as sheriff include bolstering hiring efforts, improving staff morale, opening up the jail to full capacity and addressing the mental health crisis in the county.

The challenger's campaign

Raymond ran his campaign on promises of change. He called for better leadership and questioned Duncan’s ability to lead the office through difficult times.

Supporters of Raymond’s campaign included many former Linn County Sheriff's Office employees as well as the deputies' union. Local farms and small businesses backed the deputy, and his campaign raked in more than $130,000 in contributions in 2022 alone.

During candidate forums, Raymond promised to open the jail to full capacity, even at the risk of breaking statewide health guidelines, and also emphasized his commitment to the Constitution and the rights of citizens.

He said morale is extremely low at the agency and he intended to be the one to make change happen by trusting his employees to do their jobs. He also highlighted an alleged “good old boys club” atmosphere and said the sheriff should always be elected, not appointed.

During a September interview with Mid-Valley Media, Raymond said should he not win, he would hope to continue on as a deputy.

Raymond did not return multiple phone calls for comment Tuesday night.

