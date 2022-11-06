Returns well underway in Benton, Linn elections

Ballots are rolling in, and the spaces where elections officials count votes are filling up with observers.

So many have elected to observe ballot counts at the Linn County Courthouse that courthouse staff may have to limit how long volunteers can watch, said Derrick Sterling, the county’s elections supervisor.

Sterling was unable to say how many have signed up to watch the counts on election night.

“But we may have to have them rotating in and out,” he said.

County-level Democratic and Republican parties are still adjusting their lists of sanctioned watchers, Sterling said. The Linn County Republican Party was expected to coordinate its ballot-watching efforts by Saturday night, Nov. 5.

Elections supervisors in Benton County were holding orientation meetings with observers in October, said James Gonzales, the county’s elections and records director.

Gonzalez said his goal was to answer as many questions from watchers before they’re in the ballot-counting room — and before questions can delay the voting process.

Sterling declined to say why elections officials are seeing increased public attention to the voting process.

“I’m being intentionally vague,” he said.

But tension has increased between voters and the officials appointed to oversee their elections since 2020. Former President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection, then pressured state elections officials in swing states to overturn the election results.

For nearly two years, the former president and supporters have spread theories about fraudulent votes and attempted to paint the 2020 General Election as stolen and election processes as rigged.

Trump and sympathizers filed 64 lawsuits alleging fraud. They pulled out of 14 cases and judges dismissed another 47, many for lack of evidence.

Last month, League of Women Voters of Arizona sued several right-wing groups for interfering in elections in that state.

The Department of Justice decried “vigilante ballot security efforts,” filing a statement of interest in the case.

In court documents, DOJ calls out video recording, surveillance and armed people guarding ballot drop boxes as likely voter intimidation.

Sterling said his office has detected no deviations in the 2022 General Election.

"We just have more observers earlier this time," he said.

Sterling said ballot returns appear to be on track compared to previous years with nearly one-third, or 30.85%, of eligible votes cast by Thursday evening, Nov. 3.

Benton voters had returned 37.29%, or 22,686 of 60,823 ballots sent out, by the end of Friday, Nov. 4.

Oregon’s elections in the presidential midterm typically see less turnout.

In the 2018 midterm, Linn County voters returned 55,621 ballots for a 63.67% turnout. Benton County saw more participation in a smaller eligible base of voters, 45,043 ballots returned for a 77.13% turnout.

Statewide, voters returned 67.8% of ballots in 2018. Participation shot up to 78.5% in the 2020 presidential election — 87.93% for Benton and 77.97% for Linn counties.