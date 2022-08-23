Republicans have a new candidate for Benton County commissioner

Political newcomer William Kughn has set his sights on the Benton County Board of Commissioners. He's challenging incumbent Democrat Pat Malone on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Kughn, a Republican, was recruited after Adair Village Mayor Bill Currier withdrew from the race. A Benton County Republicans spokesperson confirmed Currier pulled out in mid-June for health reasons.

A veteran, Kughn is outspoken about supporting the U.S. Constitution, to which he pledged an oath of protection.

“If you’re happy with the way things are — locally, nationally, whatever — I’m not your guy,” Kughn said outside the commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. “If you want some change and you want some new ideas, I’m your guy.”

Kughn will face incumbent Pat Malone, whom Democrats returned to the General Election ballot after soundly defeating Helen Higgins, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, in the primary.

At the top of Kughn's priority list is reducing property taxes in Benton County, which he recognizes would take a serious effort and collaboration with other commissioners, staff and advisory committees to accomplish. He believes lowering property taxes would help keep people struggling with finances in their homes longer.

A more responsive government is also a priority for Kughn; he wants to see the commissioners and staff communicate better with the public. At age 76, he’d also like to see the government taking more advice from seniors and veterans, those with more life experience to draw upon.

Having run five companies before retiring, Kughn said he’d like to see government, both local and federal, run more like a business venture, reciting the adage: “Watch the pennies, and the dollars will take care of themselves.” He plans a hard look at the county budget for fat to cut.

Concerned about both county and city spending, Kughn said he’d like to see more of a hand-up than a hand-out approach, particularly in terms of the homeless situation. He questioned the efficacy of paying to provide housing, saying the core problems, such as employment, aren’t being addressed.

“I think we should be more proactive instead of reactive,” he said.

Pointing out that Benton County is what’s known as a “home rule county,” meaning its voters control the county’s governance structure rather than relying on a standard state-issued charter, Kughn said more advantage should be taken of that latitude to self-determine how things work.

“Do I have a huge learning curve? Absolutely, I’m not familiar like these folks are,” he said. “And I’m not so sure I want to be familiar with all that. I want to see this at 30,000 feet because I want to be responsible to the people.”

Campaign finance is a question Kughn is still pondering. He said it’s concerning because he’s fiercely independent, having never relied on help from others to make his way. But as his campaign manager Jim Marshall has told him, raising money is part of the political process. However, they’re looking into alternative strategies as well.

Kughn and his wife have lived in Benton County since 2008, relocating from California to be closer to family. He’s a U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran with a professional background in building and general contracting.

Proud of the country dream home he built for his wife, the Kughns live in a rural area between Alpine and Bellfountain, on 5 acres where they raise bees and have some fruit trees. Kughn is also a longtime dedicated archery enthusiast and hunter who advocates for Second Amendment rights.

