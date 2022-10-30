Back on mid-Willamette Valley ballots: psychedelic mushrooms

Starting in 2023, Oregon will be the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use. But the legalization has many communities wondering about the implications legalization brings — prompting many of them to place either two-year moratoria or outright bans on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Experts say there’s a lot of misconceptions.

The voters, of course, already have had their say, voting statewide in 2020 to approve Measure 109, which permitted the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms. It included a two-year delay, giving the state time to formulate some rules.

Embracing the measure requires no move from individual cities and counties. But some jurisdictions are up in arms over the measure and are returning to the voters, asking them to block the measure by enacting local bans.

In all, voters in 104 cities and 26 counties statewide will once again consider psilocybin, this time for their specific communities, in November, according to Healing Advocacy, a nonprofit dedicated to the support of regulated psilocybin therapy.

Among those with measures on the ballot in Linn County are Lebanon (Measure 22-194, a two-year moratorium) and Sweet Home (Measure 22-199, seeking a permanent ban). See the info box for the 10 cities and one county in the mid-Willamette Valley that are fronting a measure.

In Benton County, only Philomath, a city whose voters supported the 2020 effort in a 60-40 split, has put an initiative before local voters, Measure 2-138, a two-year moratorium.

Philomath city leaders stated concerns over public safety.

Meanwhile, at the state level, a volunteer advisory board made up of therapists, doctors, researchers and mycologists has worked to craft a framework for production and facilitation of the psychedelic, with a deadline for Jan. 2, when facilitators can begin applying for licenses.

Studies show the psychedelic reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety. And there is promise it could be used for addiction treatment in problematic alcohol and tobacco usage.

For some, it’s a treatment that works where other methods have failed.

A different kind of treatment

Mat, 42, has been searching for peace his entire life. Mid-Valley Media is withholding his last name because, as a mushroom user, he couldn’t wait for the law to go into effect.

Afflicted with anxiety and depression, the Albany resident had been self-medicating since he was 12, first paint-huffing, then alcohol to cope, until it became an addiction.

Growing up, Mat didn't see a future for himself, and he couldn’t find a path toward healing. He had no idea how much a small mushroom could change his life.

“Psilocybin is the only thing that makes me feel like a normal person,” he said.

It’s difficult for Mat to recall a time before his mind didn’t feel like “daily torture.” Some days Mat trembles with anxiety, replaying worse-case scenarios in his head. He can barely get out of bed.

When he tried psilocybin, Mat didn’t expect for those feelings to subside; he’d been battling them his whole life. But they did. Sometimes for months.

“It’s like hitting a reset button,” he said.

The morning after taking psilocybin for the first time remains a vivid memory. Mat remembers walking outside in midsummer, looking at the trees and leaves flickering in the wind like it was the first time. He recalls the obvious smell of flowers in the sunshine, and he suddenly noticed things he walked by everyday but never really saw.

It was like looking through the world with new eyes, he said: “My mind was clear, depression eased.”

The “afterglow” of Mat’s trip can last days or sometimes months, he said.

Although he had tried plenty of “over-the-counter” meds, none made him feel like this. And nothing had worked so well to ease his anxiety and depression. He even attributes psilocybin to helping him quit drinking.

It gave him that elusive peace, he said.

The science behind psilocybin

Dr. Todd Korthuis is excited about how psilocybin can change medicine.

Research on the psychedelic has shown it to be effective for depression, anxiety and end-of-life anxiety, he said. There also is some preliminary research showing psilocybin effective in curbing problematic tobacco and alcohol use, he said.

An addiction medicine specialist and clinician scientist at Oregon Health Science University, Korthuis was part of research team for the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board Rapid Evidence review.

“It changes how the brain processes information about substances,” he said.

Psilocybin is not addictive, Korthuis said, adding it’s rather safe with low risk of side effects.

“This isn’t going to be killing people,” he said. “There’s no substance without side effects, but psilocybin is very low risk.”

The few documented side effects include vomiting, nausea or having a “bad trip.” Context, however, is everything, he said.

Like most things, certain people probably shouldn’t partake. Mushrooms may trigger certain mental illnesses, like schizophrenia, to go into a state of psychosis. And there is some worry about people who may have a history of seizures, he said. This can be avoided, however, through screening processes to determine if someone is a good candidate for psilocybin, Korthuis said.

Research has shown a lot of promise for psilocybin as therapy for addicts because it works hand-in-hand with counseling, he said. This coupling has shown to be an effective treatment.

Korthuis expects the approval of Measure 109 should spur more pharmaceutical-grade clinical studies.

The legalities are complicated. The Food and Drug Administration has named psilocybin a “breakthrough” therapy for severe depression, but it also is currently a Schedule 1 substance by the U.S. government.

Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use with a high potential for abuse. Marijuana is also listed as a Schedule 1 substance.

This means psilocybin is subject to strict federal regulation and illegal in the eyes of the U.S.

Tackling misconceptions

There's a few misconceptions Korthuis likes to get out of the way when he is talking about psilocybin.

During the Lebanon City Council debate about whether to put a moratorium on the ballot, phrases like "there's too much unknown" and "can of worms" were used.

“If this is a magic bullet that creates a utopia of healing and well-being, we can repeal (a ban),” Philomath Councilor Theresa Nielson said at the July 25 meeting. “But until then we have got to consider public safety — that’s considered the well-being of all our citizens — and let each one of them have a vote.”

Korthuis often hears concerns of children using psychedelics. However, Measure 109 requires them to be administered to adults in a therapeutic setting only.

Another misconception he comes across is that psilocybin will be grown like marijuana.

Measure 109 didn't legalize the personal cultivation of mushrooms. Only licensed facilities monitored by the state will be growing mushrooms, he said.

“There won't be people growing fields of mushrooms,” he said.

But the misconceptions don’t end there.

State oversight

“There’s a lot of misconceptions on what this measure does and does not do,” said Angela Allbee, Oregon Psilocybin Services Section manager at Oregon Health Authority. For example, what consuming psilocybin will look like.

Allbee said psilocybin use will be “highly regulated.” It won't be available via retail dispensaries, like cannabis. Rather, it's administered during a supervised session.

Interested users must first visit a licensed facilitator for a prep session, she said. This is where facilitators talk about informed consent, intake and determine if a person is a good candidate for psilocybin, she said.

“The session can only happen at a licensed service center. There is no offsite consumption,” Allbee said.

Those who take psilocybin will have to remain at the facility until the effects wear off, which takes several hours, said Sam Chapman, president of Healing Advocacy.

That means arranging a car ride home too, he added.

To become a licensed facilitator, one must go through 120 hours of core instruction that includes topics of safety, pharmacology and neuroscience, inclusivity and accessibility, Allbee said.

Then there are another 40 hours of training and consultation, bringing the total to 160 hours to become a licensed facilitator. The students must pass two exams, she said, and OHA must approve the course material.

OHA’s rules are meant to be guardrails, Allbee said. At the same time, they purposefully deviate from medicine’s traditional model. That’s why the only hard eligibility requirements for those seeking to become facilitators are a high school diploma, being 21 or older, residing in Oregon and passing a criminal background check.

Limiting facilitators to those with certain academic education backgrounds would discount people with different socioeconomic backgrounds and life experiences, she said.

On the other hand, Allbee said, the rules and materials were written by seasoned, credentialed experts, which she hopes will put skeptics at ease.

Part of it is looking beyond Western medicine, Allbee said. “There is a lot of knowledge and experience that indigenous communities have brought.”

Historical use

There are hundreds of mushroom species that contain psilocybin. But in Oregon, only one species will be legal: psilocybe cubensis.

“It has a long history of safe use,” said Jessie Uehling, Oregon State University mycologist and OHA psilocybin advisory member. She was one of the authors of a review paper that curated the biological and historical knowledge of psilocybin-containing fungi.

That history dates back thousands of years in South America. It also includes indigenous Mexican groups who have used the mushrooms for religious ceremonies.

Such rules as being guided by an elder or shaman, not mixing alcohol, medicine or drugs and discouraging travel have resulted in safe consumption for centuries, the article notes.

Indigenous knowledge is often neglected, Uehling said. Oregon wants to honor the historical use, seeing therapeutic benefits through multiple lenses.

“It’s blurring the lines between medicine, religion and science,” Uehling said.

Beyond medicine

Not everyone who seeks out psilocybin will be coming in with a diagnosed mental illness. But everyone stands to benefit just the same, according to users Janice Brown and adult daughter Shaunda Brown.

When Albany resident Janice Brown tried psilocybin for the first time, she came away with a feeling of peace, patience and understanding.

She walked away with the message, “All is well; you have purpose and value,” she said.

It was a very introspective, intuitive experience, she said. It’s not a party-type recreational drug, she said.

Janice Brown shared that experience to Albany City Council, ultimately having a hand in the city’s decision to leave a proposed ban off the ballot.

The interaction lasted around seven hours, Janice Brown said, alongside her daughter and a group of others. The session involved lying down, listening to music and lots of intentional thinking and journaling, she said.

The leader of the session had multiple accolades and accredited degrees, she added, which made her feel more comfortable.

Janice Brown has seasonal affective disorder, and following the session, she was able to get off her anti-depressants.

Daughter Shaunda Brown accompanied her on the trip. She called it a spiritual experience, she said.

“It was like watching myself through God's eyes,'' she said.

She describes the feeling as complete bliss and joy. She felt at peace with the world and acceptance with herself.

Shaunda Brown views taking psilocybin as an act of self-improvement rather than just for treatment, she said.

“I’m always trying to be a better version of myself,” she said.

Because she believes “you don’t need to be sick to get well,” Shaunda Brown views psilocybin as something that can make people more conscientious, better people.

“It shifts your perspective, it raises compassion and understanding for ourselves and others” she said, “I think the world needs more of that.”

