Linn County to see first contested sheriff’s race in 26 years

This November, voters in Linn County will have a choice on their ballot they haven’t really seen in more than 25 years: who should be their sheriff.

The first contested General Election sheriff’s race in the county since 1996 will feature two candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot with incumbent Sheriff Michelle Duncan facing off against Linn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Raymond.

The incumbent

Duncan assumed the job of top cop in the county back in January after former Sheriff Jim Yon retired. She had previously served as undersheriff to Yon. When Duncan was sworn in as the county’s 41st sheriff, she made history as the first woman in the county to hold the job.

Yon retired early and Duncan took the job to finish out his term, which has been a pattern in the county — a sheriff retires early, a new sheriff is appointed then runs as an incumbent. Micah Smith was appointed undersheriff.

Duncan has been with the agency since 1997, working her way up the ranks. She has served as a patrol deputy, narcotics detective, patrol sergeant, lieutenant and more. She lives in Millersburg with her family.

Her opponent also has served the county for more than two decades.

The challenger

Raymond is looking to make the jump from deputy to sheriff come November. He has publicly stated his intention to appoint Travis Boshart as his undersheriff should he be elected.

Raymond started with LCSO as a corrections deputy in 1999. In 2005, he made the move to patrol deputy and has been in the position ever since.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

His family moved to Linn County when Raymond was a child, and he joined the LCSO search and rescue team as a volunteer when he was 14.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard before ultimately returning to Linn County and settling in Lebanon. He now owns a home in the Lacomb area.

A contested race

The last time Linn County voters had a choice between sheriff's candidates on a General Election ballot was 1996, when Dave Burright faced off against Jim Beam. Burright ultimately won, according to Linn County Elections Supervisor Derrick Sterling.

In 2006, there were multiple candidates on the May primary ballot for sheriff: incumbent Tim Mueller, Michael Spasaro and Keith Leopard. If one candidate wins a majority of the vote in the primary, they go on to the November ballot unopposed. This is what happened in 2006.

Related articles: