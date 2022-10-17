Linn County sheriff’s candidates debate: The campaign is the topic

It's been a heated campaign so far between the two candidates vying for the Linn County sheriff's post, and allegations of bending language were aired at a debate Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16.

Some of the questions posed to Sheriff Michelle Duncan and Deputy Jon Raymond were repeats from their Sept. 30 debate, sponsored by the Linn County Republicans.

But Sunday’s forum, this one sponsored by the Linn County League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women and the NAACP, also featured questions about homelessness, the job of a sheriff — and campaigning.

Campaign decisions

Raymond said his campaign strategy has been to build relationships with community members and to see what they need and want in a sheriff. He added that many people asked him to run for sheriff.

Duncan’s campaign strategy has been to highlight her experience with the Linn County Sheriff's Office, she said, adding she has made a commitment to “always taking the high road.”

She has seen Raymond supporters allegedly making “untruthful” and “ugly” comments about her and her campaign, while her supporters have rarely done the same, according to Duncan.

Duncan referenced the Oregon State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police filing an election’s complaint against her for not putting in her voter’s pamphlet information that she left the sheriff's office in 2001 and worked for Salem police before returning after a few months.

She then turned the tables on him, alleging Raymond has inaccurate information listed in his voter’s pamphlet entry. Under occupation, Raymond lists “Linn County Deputy, 24 years.”

During Sunday’s forum, Raymond said he has been a Linn County deputy for 23 years. Department of Public Safety Standards and Training records indicate Raymond has been with agency since 1999.

“I’m not going to be filing petty election’s violations on a year’s difference in service that he has, according to his statement,” Duncan said. “I think you want somebody that’s going to be calm for when that storm comes. You want someone who is going to show that integrity that I’ve shown throughout this campaign.”

Raymond said the 24 years in his voter’s pamphlet information is referring to 24 years of law enforcement experience, accounting for his time as a boarding officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Healing divisions

A couple of questions posed to candidates focused on healing the divisions the election has created among citizens and deputies.

Duncan said she believes the electioneering has been divisive as people sling what she says are untrue claims about the sheriff’s office.

“With the community seeing that, I’m sure there’s a faction of them that are giving pause, and you’re literally eroding the public trust that the sheriff’s office has with that community.”

To rebuild that trust, Duncan plans on continuing to be involved in the community and attending local events

Meanwhile, Raymond doesn’t believe the community itself is divided because of the election itself. He said the divisions are simply political.

“The division is a matter of politics,” he said. “It’s a matter of what the vision is for the sheriff’s office and where it should be and where it should go and where it is currently.”

Constitutional sheriff

During Sunday’s event, the U.S. Constitution came up multiple times, and candidates were asked whether or not they would be a “constitutional sheriff” should they be elected.

Duncan said she does not agree with the idea that the sheriff decides what is constitutional or not. Instead, the courts decide what is constitutional and the sheriff acts in accordance with what has or has not been deemed constitutional.

“I took a vow to uphold the Constitution ever since I got involved with law enforcement and certainly as sheriff,” she said. “I will continue to uphold the Constitution.”

At the last forum, Raymond pulled out his pocket-sized copy of the Constitution, showing his dedication to the document. But he didn’t refer to himself directly as a constitutional sheriff during the forum.

He said a constitutional sheriff is someone who thinks of the constitutional rights of the citizens first and foremost before “blankly going out and following orders that are sent down from the state or federal government.”

“We need to be thinking of the constitutional rights of all of our citizens with every decision that we make,” Raymond said.

Homelessness

Another topic highlighted during the debate was homelessness.

Raymond interacts with the homeless population of Linn County often as a timber deputy who spends time in the woods.

Identifying those homeless people who want help and getting them the services they need, Raymond said, will help them get off the streets and away from those who don't want help. Partnering with community groups will also be beneficial, he said.

Duncan said the sheriff’s office is doing what it can to provide services to the homeless in Linn County, but services have been strained and the mental health component of homelessness has to be addressed.

There needs to be a balance between helping the homeless and ensuring they are being respectful of property owners and laws, according to Duncan.

Equitable treatment

Questions on how the sheriff’s office should interact with people of different ethnic and racial backgrounds came up multiple times during the forum.

Raymond said ensuring agency policies are equitable is necessary as well as keeping an eye on police statistics to make sure community members are being treated equally.

Duncan said she wants to make sure everyone in Linn County feels comfortable calling the sheriff’s office regardless of their background.

Candidates were also asked about diversity within the sheriff’s office.

Duncan acknowledged the agency is not a very diverse workforce and not a lot of people of color apply, but she wants to see that change.

“We need to be reflective as an agency of the community we’re serving,” she said.

Raymond said open lines of communication will encourage employees to bring concerns to the administration and will help the sheriff’s office have more diversity of thought.

Sunday’s forum lasted around 90 minutes and covered other topics like gun rights, mental health, hiring and more. To watch a recording of the full debate, go to www.bit.ly/3geLRQp.