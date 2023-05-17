Preliminary results from contested races, updated Wednesday, May 17.
Linn County turnout: 17%
Benton County turnout: 38.78%
Benton County Measure 2-140
No: 57.07%
Yes: 42.93%
Albany school board
Zone 3
Michael Thomson: 48.12%
Jon Sean Taylor: 51.44%
Albany school board
At large
Ben Watts: 41.78%
Grant Sherer: 4.49%
Lyle Utt: 3.65%
Ryan Mattingly: 49.07%
Corvallis school district
Position 2
Chris Hawkins: 82.59%
Steven Castellano: 16.22%
Linn-Benton Community College
Zone 1
Kristin J Adams: 53.34%
Stephen P. Irwin: 46.16
Linn-Benton Community College
Zone 2-3
Stacie Wyss-Schoenborn: 64.40%
Vern Saboe Jr.: 34.48%
Linn-Benton-Lincoln ESD
Zone 6
Miriam G. Cummins: 61.23%
Amber Aguinaga: 37.21
Lebanon school board
Zone 1
Melissa Baurer: 64.46%
Scott Bruslind: 35.15%
Lebanon school board
Zone 4
Clyde Rood: 57.25%
Richard Borden: 42.30%
Sweet Home school board
Zone 3
Kevin Hill: 44.92%
Mary Massey: 54.58%
Sweet Home school board
Zone 5
Michael Adams: 74.84%
Jack Lapham: 24.64%
Sweet Home school board
Zone 9
Dale Keene: 43.16%
Manuel Grajeda: 37.31%
Leon Vineyard: 19.04%
Philomath school district
Position 2
Ryan Cheeke: 53.93%
Steven King: 45.67%
Philomath school district
Position 5
Sandi Hering: 55.49%
Karen Skinkis: 44.08%
Harrisburg school district
Position 3
Stephanie Deckard: 47.81%
Tony Smith: 38.82
Alsea school district
Position 3
Jamie Olsen: 55.28%
Tara Millheim: 22.18%
Kenny Vogler: 20.07%