How Oregon voted

Oregon State Capitol STOCK 15
ASSOCIATED PRESS, FILE

Preliminary results from contested races, updated 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8

Oregon turnout: 40%

Governor

Tina Kotek (D, WF): 45.9%

Christine Drazan (R): 44.34%

Betsy Johnson (NA): 8.95%

Donice Noelle Smith (C): 0.39%

R Leon Noble (L): 0.32%

Measure 111, health care

Yes: 49.61%

No: 50.39%

Measure 112, removing slavery language

Yes: 54.57%

No: 45.43%

Measure 113, legislator absences

Yes: 68.13%

No: 31.87%

Measure 114, gun control

Yes: 51.15%

No: 48.85%

U.S. Senator

Ron Wyden (D, I): 55.59%

Jo Rae Perkins (R, C): 41.77%

Dan Pulju (PG): 0.96%

Chris Henry (P): 1.58%

U.S. Representative, 4th District

Val Hoyle (D, PG): 52.01%

Alek Skarlatos (R): 42.21%

Mike Beilstein (PG, P): 1.6%

Levi Leatherbeerry (I, L): 2.36%

Jim Howard (C): 1.7%

U.S. Representative, 5th District

Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D, I, WF): 47.31%

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R): 52.42%

State Senator, 6th District

Ashley Pelton (D, I): 34.39%

Cedric Hayden (R): 65.44%

State Senator, 8th District

Sara Gelser Blouin (D, I, WF): 59.54%

Valerie Draper Woldeit (R) ): 40.31%

State Representative, 10th District

David Gomberg (D, I, WF) ): 57.18%

Celeste McEntee (R) ): 42.69%

State Representative, 11th District

Jami Cate (R): 74.67%

Mary Cooke (D, WF): 25.17%

State Representative, 12th District

Charlie Conrad (R): 57.01%

Michelle Emmons (D, I): 42.91%

State Representative, 15th District

Shelly Boshart Davis (R) ): 60.23%

Benjamin Watts (D, I) ): 39.67%

State Representative, 16th District

Dan Rayfield (D, WF) ): 75.01%

Keith Lembke (R): 24.77%

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Christina Stephenson: 60.54%

Cheri Helt: 38.85%

Political party key

C = Constitution

D = Democrat

I = Independent

L = Libertarian

P = Progressive

PG = Pacific Green

WF = Working Families

R = Republican

