How Oregon voted

Preliminary results from contested races, updated 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8
Oregon turnout: 40%
Governor
Tina Kotek (D, WF): 45.9%
Christine Drazan (R): 44.34%
Betsy Johnson (NA): 8.95%
Donice Noelle Smith (C): 0.39%
R Leon Noble (L): 0.32%
Measure 111, health care
Yes: 49.61%
No: 50.39%
Measure 112, removing slavery language
Yes: 54.57%
No: 45.43%
Measure 113, legislator absences
Yes: 68.13%
No: 31.87%
Measure 114, gun control
Yes: 51.15%
No: 48.85%
U.S. Senator
Ron Wyden (D, I): 55.59%
Jo Rae Perkins (R, C): 41.77%
Dan Pulju (PG): 0.96%
Chris Henry (P): 1.58%
U.S. Representative, 4th District
Val Hoyle (D, PG): 52.01%
Alek Skarlatos (R): 42.21%
Mike Beilstein (PG, P): 1.6%
Levi Leatherbeerry (I, L): 2.36%
Jim Howard (C): 1.7%
U.S. Representative, 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D, I, WF): 47.31%
Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R): 52.42%
State Senator, 6th District
Ashley Pelton (D, I): 34.39%
Cedric Hayden (R): 65.44%
State Senator, 8th District
Sara Gelser Blouin (D, I, WF): 59.54%
Valerie Draper Woldeit (R) ): 40.31%
State Representative, 10th District
David Gomberg (D, I, WF) ): 57.18%
Celeste McEntee (R) ): 42.69%
State Representative, 11th District
Jami Cate (R): 74.67%
Mary Cooke (D, WF): 25.17%
State Representative, 12th District
Charlie Conrad (R): 57.01%
Michelle Emmons (D, I): 42.91%
State Representative, 15th District
Shelly Boshart Davis (R) ): 60.23%
Benjamin Watts (D, I) ): 39.67%
State Representative, 16th District
Dan Rayfield (D, WF) ): 75.01%
Keith Lembke (R): 24.77%
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Christina Stephenson: 60.54%
Cheri Helt: 38.85%
Political party key
C = Constitution
D = Democrat
I = Independent
L = Libertarian
P = Progressive
PG = Pacific Green
WF = Working Families
R = Republican