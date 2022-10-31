How much raised in race for Linn County sheriff? $250K+

If there was any doubt the race for Linn County sheriff mattered to the community, a review of campaign donations erases any uncertainty.

Between the two candidates — incumbent Sheriff Michelle Duncan and Deputy Jon Raymond — campaign contributions total more than $250,000, according to Oregon Secretary of State records.

Both campaigns feature support from prominent community members and groups, demonstrating just how crucial this race is to the county.

Duncan’s donations

Oregon Secretary of State records show, as of Oct. 31, the current sheriff has raised $120,964.46 in financial contributions. That breaks down to $105,950 in cash contributions and $15,014 in in-kind donations.

Duncan has been endorsed by the last five Linn County sheriffs with a few of them putting money where their endorsements are. Art Martinak has donated $300; Bruce Riley has given $500; and Jim Yon has contributed $500.

Some current employees are also forking up some cash to keep their boss as their boss, including Undersheriff Micah Smith, Capt. Dave Snippen, jail commander Ted Langley and Sgt. Brad Kelley.

The single largest cash contribution to Duncan’s campaign, according to the Secretary of State, came from president of Coastal Farm Holdings Bruce Wheeler, who donated $10,000.

Other big contributors include James Young, co-founder of Lebanon-based Entek International, and Larry Keith, manager of Nevada-based company Ionic Investing. Young and Keith both contributed $7,500 each.

Lynn Merrill, owner of Albany-based Acreage Land Solutions, has contributed a total of $8,000 to Duncan’s campaign.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Other notable figures who have donated to the current sheriff’s campaign include Albany Police Department Chief Marcia Harnden and Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Roger Nyquist.

The Albany Chamber of Commerce’s Good Government Council endorsed Duncan and contributed $5,000.

Despite the endorsement of Raymond's campaign from the political action committee arm of activist group Timber Unity, Duncan does have some financial backing from Frank Timber Resources, which donated $6,000, and Freres Lumber Co. which contributed $3,000.

Raymond’s resources

Contributions to Raymond's campaign bests Duncan's so far, Secretary of State records show. The challenger’s campaign has raised $136,776.28 since August 2021. There have been $110,804.02 in cash contributions and $25,972.26 in in-kind donations.

The largest single cash contribution made to Raymond’s campaign is $10,000 from Oak Park Farms of Shedd. Multiple other farms have donated to Raymond’s run for sheriff too: Cala Farms of Tangent, JW Farms of Albany, Goracke Farms of Junction City, Mid-Valley Farms of Tangent, Sand Ridge Farms of Lebanon, Hayes Farms of Lebanon, Mark Parker Farms of Halsey, L3 Farms of Shedd and Burkholder Farms of Albany.

The most notable supporters of Raymond, however, are current and former Linn County deputies. The agency’s union, the Linn County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, endorsed Raymond and contributed $5,000 to his campaign. Central Valley Lodge No. 16 Fraternal Order of Police has donated $5,000 as well.

Some LCSO employees who have put money into the hope for a new leader are Sgt. Chris Houdek, dispatchers Tina Hannon and Ginnette Gill and corrections deputy Tyler Plagmann. Multiple other former and current deputies have publicly voiced their support for Raymond.

Raymond is running for sheriff with current deputy Travis Boshart as his intended undersheriff. Although Raymond has stated he isn’t running his campaign on “Boshart money,” the Boshart family has contributed some $15,000 to Raymond’s funds, Secretary of State records show.

At least six different people with the Boshart last name have contributed money, as well as the group “Friends of Shelly Boshart Davis.”

Travis Boshart is cousin to State Representative Shelly Boshart Davis. The Boshart name has been in the mid-Willamette Valley for decades thanks to Boshart Trucking. The family’s trucking business goes back to 1983.