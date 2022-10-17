Harrisburg mayor’s election: The 20-year vet vs. the 20-year-old

Robert “Bobby” Duncan has been mayor of Harrisburg ever since Quinton Sheridan moved to town as a child. In fact, Duncan has been mayor for as many years as Sheridan has been alive.

The two have more than 40 years of age separating them. But this year, they have one thing in common: They're both running for mayor of Harrisburg.

Come November, voters will have to choose between a candidate who has been in the position for 20 years and a candidate who is 20 years old.

The incumbent

Duncan, 67, initially got involved with the local city government when he went in to pay a water bill and somehow got roped into being on the city’s budget committee and eventually the Planning Commission.

When former Mayor Jerry Buckles retired for health reasons, the job of mayor fell into Duncan’s lap as he was City Council president at the time. That was in 2000.

“I ‘Forrest Gumped’ my way through it for the first couple of years and tried to learn as much as I could,” Duncan said. “I had some really neat city councilors around me that didn't really want to be mayor. They'd rather be councilors, but they supported me.”

Twenty years later, Duncan is running for his 11th consecutive term. Should he be elected, he wants to fix the water in Harrisburg — some believe it tastes funny — work on developing a city park and improve railroad track safety.

Being mayor has meant a lot to Duncan, who found a home and a family in Harrisburg. He lost both of his parents at a young age, but Harrisburg gave him a community.

“It’s a foundation I never had as a child. It's a home I never had as a child,” Duncan said. “Twenty years from now, 10 years from now, nobody will know my name. Thirty years from now, somebody will drag up some old papers for a council meeting, and they'll put them all before the council, and you might see my name there.

“Very few will remember me. But I will remember what took place and the City Council and people that I worked with, they'll remember, and I'll remember their names.”

When asked about the possibility of retirement, Duncan said there are still some projects he’d like to work on, but he certainly isn’t looking to be mayor forever.

He’ll know when the time is right, he said.

“I think I get more out of it than I put into it,” Duncan said. “Because my heart is for the citizens and for the town itself. It's not for any grandiose title or anything like that.”

He has rarely run opposed, but this year is different. He's the one who encouraged Sheridan to get more involved with city government. Should his opponent win, Duncan will support him.

There is no bad blood, and Duncan is excited for Sheridan’s future.

“He's a go-getter and he's come up with some great ideas,” he said. “I think someday he's going to be quite involved in Harrisburg.

"At least I hope he is.”

The challenger

Sheridan shared similar sentiments, saying there are no hard feelings between him and Duncan. He said Duncan has been extremely supportive and has helped him learn a lot about City Council.

He’s running for mayor in hopes of improving the town.

“I kind of saw it as an opportunity to try to get my voice in, and it's always nice to have young blood in politics in general,” Sheridan said. “I've talked to a lot of people about ways that we could possibly improve our beautiful town of Harrisburg, so I'm hoping that I can win.”

Sheridan moved to Harrisburg when he was 9. He considers it his home, and he wants to see the city become the best version of itself.

He served on the Youth Advisory Council and helped raise $3,000 for a mural to be painted on the side of the city library.

He’s running on a campaign of “BTB.” That's “Build the Burg.”

“Harrisburg means home. It's always been my home, it always will be,” he said. “I've seen it in its best times. I've seen it at some of its worst times, and I just want to keep rebuilding it and trying to make it better.”

Although he’s young and doesn’t have a lot of experience, Sheridan hopes the community will take a chance on him. He urges voters to not dismiss him simply because of his age.

Should he be elected, Sheridan also hopes to fix the water in Harrisburg, improve safety conditions for pedestrians and rebuild a park for the children in town.

He said he’s most excited about the idea of having community members come to him with questions and concerns, then his opportunity to address those issues and help find solutions.

If he loses, he said he’ll shake Duncan’s hand and try to learn more about the job of mayor and possibly run again in the future.

“It might take a term or two to realize what I did wrong and find new ways to kind of put myself out there even more,” he said.