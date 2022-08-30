Oregon politicos and candidates react to Bend shooting

The apparent attempted mass murder at a Safeway in Bend on Sunday, Aug. 28 cranked up the political heat on the already hot-button gun control debate in the 2022 election.

Police say Ethan Blair Miller, 20, killed two men Sunday evening at the Safeway supermarket near his apartment in east Bend. When police responded, they found the shooter dead inside the store, next to his military-style semi automatic rifle and shotgun.

"While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event," Gov. Kate Brown said Monday.

Gun control has been a significant issue in the three-way race for governor, congressional campaigns, and legislative races.

The November ballot also includes Measure 114, the "Reduction of Violence Act," which would tighten background checks on weapons purchases and bar the sale of new magazines capable of carrying more than 10 bullets.

From those in office now

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, issued a statement Monday calling for federal and state gun control measures.

"The Oregonians who went to shop or to work at the Bend shopping center where last night’s mass shooting happened need our thoughts and actions," Wyden said. "America cannot just shrug its shoulders at another mass shooting with loved ones grieving the loss of family and friends."

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, took to Twitter to call on Oregonians to not allow themselves to accept the frequent occurrence of attempts at mass violence using military-style weapons.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

"This doesn’t have to happen," Merkley said. "It’s not normal in any other country. High-powered assault rifles with high-capacity magazines, combined with personal grievances and often a culture of hate, create a toxic stew that leaves good people, innocent people dead, maimed, and traumatized."

Oregon's lone Republican in Congress, offered offer condolences from him and his wife to the victims.

"Heartbreaking and tragic," U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, wrote on Twitter. "Please join Lindsay and I in praying for the victims and their families."

Bentz, who represents nearly all of Oregon east of the Cascades, will no longer represent Bend and parts of northern Deschutes County following redistricting for the 2022 election. In January, the winner of the 5th Congressional District race will represent the area — and most of Linn County — in Washington, D.C.

From those seeking office

Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, the Democratic nominee for governor, has made gun control a centerpiece of her campaign.

"Last night, shoppers at the Eastside Safeway in Bend were terrorized by a man who opened fire with an AR-15 style weapon and two people were killed," Kotek said in a statement released Monday. "My heart hurts for everyone affected by this. I will keep fighting to keep guns away from those who are likely to harm themselves or others."

She's focused on nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator from Columbia County. Johnson has opposed most new gun control legislation and has been targeted by Kotek for owning a legal, federally licensed fully automatic machine gun pistol.

Johnson's campaign told Rolling Stone magazine earlier this month that the gun is a MAC-10, known for extended ammunition magazines and its rate of fire that can top 1,000 rounds per minute.

Johnson has said she supports some gun control efforts, such as raising the minimum age to purchase semi automatic rifles from 18 to 21. But she said that Kotek was seeking to undermine "individual liberties."

"I am a lifelong responsible gun owner and collector." Johnson says on her campaign website. "As a state lawmaker for 20 years, I supported the rights of law-abiding gun owners and have defended the Second Amendment. Like most responsible gun owners, I believe that, in a society of increasing deadly gun violence by criminals, the mentally ill and disturbed kids, we must do more to keep guns away from people who should not have them."

Drazan's campaign touts her A rating from the Oregon Firearms Federation and the National Rifle Association. Her campaign website casts her as "a strong supporter of the Second Amendment who has always stood up to defend your gun rights."

If elected, Drazan said she will "veto any bill that compromises Oregonians’ Second Amendment rights."

Additional reporting came from the Baker City Herald, a partner in the Oregon Capital Bureau.