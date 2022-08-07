Forecaster: Race for mid-Willamette Valley congressional seats narrowing

Two open congressional seats to represent the mid-Willamette Valley are less firmly in Democratic control, according to a report released on Friday, Aug. 5.

The day also saw a GOP legislative candidate find an innovative ad strategy and the biggest little political party in the state issue its candidate list.

The Cook Political Report, a top national election forecaster, reported it was now rating three open congressional seats in Oregon as less of a lock for Democrats in November.

The races are key to which party will control the U.S. House of Representatives after the Nov. 8 election. Democrats currently hold a 220-210 majority, with five vacancies. The party of a new president has lost seats in the first midterm after their election in the past 100 years, with the exception of 1934 (amid the Great Depression) and 2002 (after the 9/11 terrorist attacks).

The softening of the outlook for Democratic wins in Congress is part of a nationwide trend that The Cook Political Report, as well as other top political forecasters such as FiveThirtyEight and the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, say reflects voter dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Congress for their handling of a record increase in inflation.

Oregon Democrats say the forecasts do not take into account the deeply conservative GOP candidates who won the primaries, particularly following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion rights. The GOP candidates, Democrats say, will not appeal to swing voters in a traditionally Democratic-tilting state.

The Cook Report on Friday moved:

• The rating for the 4th Congressional District, which includes Benton County, from "likely Democratic" to "leans Democratic."

The retirement of longtime U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, created an open seat in the district, which includes Eugene, Corvallis and Roseburg. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle dropped her re-election campaign to run for Congress instead. She was endorsed by DeFazio and won the Democratic primary.

She now faces Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, who has been the recipient of national GOP financial aid after giving DeFazio the closest race of his career in 2020.

Though the new political maps were drawn to make the district easier for a Democrat to win, national GOP groups have continued to heavily finance Skarlatos' second bid.

• The 6th Congressional District moved from "likely Democratic" to "leans Democratic." Oregon was awarded a sixth congressional district for 2022 due to its population growth. The district, with no incumbent, was placed in the Salem area. Rep. Andrea Salinas of Lake Oswego won the Democratic primary and faces Republican Mike Erickson. To create the 6th District, the 5th was pushed east and realigned to run from Portland, over the Cascades, to Bend.

• The 5th Congressional District had already been moved from "leans Democratic" to "toss-up" following the May 17 primary defeat of incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, by Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner. She faces Republican and former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

During redistricting, majority Democrats in the Legislature drew political maps that were opposed by Republicans. Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia Center for Politics was among independent analysts who said the maps were drawn in a way to ensure that Democrats would likely win five of the six seats, including the new 6th district around Salem.

Two districts — the 1st Congressional District in northwestern Oregon held by U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Beaverton, and the 3rd Congressional District centered on Portland held by U.S. Rep Earl Blumenauer, D-Portland — are considered overwhelmingly Democratic seats. The 2nd Congressional District seat of U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, is prohibitively Republican. It takes in nearly all of Eastern, Central and Southwestern Oregon.

