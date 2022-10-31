Candidate denounces six-digit dark money spent in 4th District race

A Pacific Green Party candidate for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District got an unsolicited advertising bump against his opponents — and he's taken the unusual step of telling people not to fall for it.

"I do not discourage anyone from voting for me," Corvallis resident Mike Beilstein said in an email to Mid-Valley Media. On the other hand, the source of the campaign blitz appears to be what he calls "dark money."

Beilstein isn’t expected to overcome Democrat Val Hoyle, but shortly after an outside group calling itself Green Oregon was created on Oct. 19, it started backing his campaign. By a lot.

In an initial report, it spent around $37,000 on mailers, corresponding postage and digital media "placement" supporting Beilstein and attacking Hoyle, the candidate said.

As of Friday, Oct. 28, that number has jumped to $123,992, campaign finance records on file with the Federal Election Commission indicate.

Those numbers are a drop in the bucket compared to the two front-runners. As of Oct. 19, Hoyle has raised $2.2 million, spent $2.02 million and has $188,000 on hand. Her Republican opponent, Alek Skarlatos, has raised $4.06 million, spent $3.8 million and has $380,000 on hand.

Still, these are big numbers for Beilstein.

Who is Green Oregon?

Green Oregon is an independent expenditure group that was formed Oct. 19, paying for the pro-Beilstein mailers with messages about him fighting climate change and passing the Green New Deal.

“I believe it is a tactic by supporters of Alek Skarlatos to take Progressive- and Green-leaning votes away from Val Hoyle,” Beilstein said by email.

“I do not approve of this activity, and it does not originate from me or anyone associated with the Pacific Green Party.”

An independent expenditure supports or opposes a candidate and is not made in coordination with a candidate or their campaign or political party, according to federal election campaign rules.

The Green Oregon mailers accuse Hoyle of receiving nearly $500,000 from corporate political action committees and special interest groups during previous campaigns for state office. The group also funded a webpage promoting its message and urging voters to choose Beilstein over Hoyle.

Beilstein said Green Oregon's goal appears to make him an unwilling spoiler, potentially handing a congressional seat to Skarlatos.

“Voters won’t be tricked by this desperate scheme fueled by Republican dark money,” Logan Gilles, Hoyle’s campaign manager, said by email. “It’s clear that Alek Skarlatos’ backers have resorted to these deceitful tactics because they know that his extreme positions are out of step with Oregon, and he can’t win by running an honest, straightforward campaign.”

Citing support for Hoyle — who is stepping down from her role as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries to run for federal office — from many environmental advocacy groups, Gilles said she’s the only 4th District candidate who has delivered on climate action and a plan for Oregon to lead in clean energy technology and manufacturing.

Green Oregon lists its address at a mailbox rental service in Eugene. The registration information for the webpage's domain was redacted for privacy, obscuring any contact information, according to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers.

A super political action committee, Green Oregon was created by Nathaniel Lopez, who is listed as its treasurer and records custodian. Lopez, an entrepreneur from Virginia, previously gave $300 to former President Donald Trump’s campaign as well as $895 to WinRed, a Republican-supporting political action committee, according to election records.

“This is a desperate attempt to get an unpopular candidate with unlimited resources elected to national office,” Beilstein said via email about Skarlatos.

Who is Mike Beilstein

A longtime Corvallis political fixture, Beilstein is a retired Oregon State University chemist who served 12 years on the Corvallis City Council. He ran five times under the Pacific Green standard against the 4th District’s longtime rep, Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.

In 2020, Beilstein made his second run for the Benton County Board of Commissioners, having previously tried in 2000. The 2020 contest became the first ranked choice election in Benton County.

In response to the dark money efforts, Beilstein called for Oregonians to support the rapid adoption of statewide ranked choice voting to combat what said is abuse of the current system.

“This abuse of the electoral system is possible because Oregon uses a plurality victory system which allows election of candidates with less than majority support, and thus encourages spoiler tactics,” he said via email.

Beilstein is one of three nonmajor party candidates on the ballot, along with Levi Leatherberry and Jim Howard, who has said he’s no longer actively campaigning.

Skarlatos outraised DeFazio in 2020, but the incumbent Democrat held his seat by 5 percentage points.