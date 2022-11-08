Elections: Watch this space for results in the Linn County sheriff race

The first contested General Election sheriff’s race in Linn County in 26 years will take center stage Tuesday, Nov. 8 on election night.

Deputy Jon Raymond is challenging current Sheriff Michelle Duncan for the position.

Duncan was sworn in as sheriff in January after former Sheriff Jim Yon stepped down and retired early. Raymond has been a deputy with LCSO since 1999.

The race for Linn County Sheriff has been highly contentious, with former and current LCSO employees taking sides ,and a state police organization filing an election violation complaint against the incumbent.

The community has also been deeply invested in the election as residents have attended debates and helped contribute to the more than $250,000 donated in 2022 to both campaigns.

Unofficial results are expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m.

