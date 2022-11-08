 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elections: Tucker wins in a landslide in Linn County commissioner race

Will Tucker stock

Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (file 2019)

Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker was elected to a fifth term in office via an apparent landslide victory in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election.

The Lebanon-area Republican captured 69.1% of the vote, while Democratic Party candidate Scott Bruslind was at 30.6%, according to unofficial election results released shortly after 8 p.m.

Tucker first joined the Linn County Board of Commissioners in 2009. He retired from the role in 2020 after taking a nasty fall at his ranch, but then was reappointed the following year after the death of longtime Commissioner John Lindsey.

