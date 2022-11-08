Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans

Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election.

Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m.

Linn County voters approved an all-out ban with 58.7% voting in favor. That ban on psilocybin mushroom therapy only applies to rural, unincorporated areas of Linn County.

Lebanon approved a two-year psilocybin therapy moratorium with 62.9% in favor.

Sweet Home approved a psilocybin facilities ban with 62.2% approval.

Philomath was passing a magic mushrooms moratorium, also for two years, with 54.1% "yes" votes.

Brownsville’s psilocybin ban passed with 64.7% approval.

A psilocybin facilities moratorium in Gates was passed with 75.4% in favor.

A magic mushroom therapy ban in Harrisburg was approved with 65.5% "yes" votes.

Lyons’ psilocybin therapy moratorium passed with 76.1% approval.

Voters in Mill City approved a psilocybin therapy moratorium 64.1% to 35.9%.

Millersburg voters passed a magic mushrooms moratorium with 74.2% approval.

Tangent’s magic mushroom ban passed with 60.5% approval.