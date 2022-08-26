What and who is on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot in Philomath

Six incumbent councilors and the sitting mayor are running for re-election in Philomath. But they're not the only ones on the ballot.

Without districts, the city's elections setup sees the top six vote-getters elected to the council.

The current city leaders face four challengers in the Nov. 8 General Election, including a mayoral candidate and three council hopefuls.

The city also has a ballot measure regarding a moratorium on psilocybin production and service facilities. The measure grew out of a 4-3 split decision by the City Council to put a two-year moratorium before the voters, who already approved Measure 109 by around 60%. An outright ban was debated.

Mayor

Mayor Chas Jones was elected to the City Council in 2018 and won the mayor’s seat in 2020. He’s currently the acting director of the Climate Resilience Program for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, according to his election filing.

Facing off against Jones is Lawrence Johnson, who is semi-retired with a background in law, finance and education, filing documents show. It would be his first experience holding elected office, according to the paperwork. He lost a council run in 2020.

Council seats

The six current council members include Jessica Andrade, Catherine Biscoe, Ruth Causey, Matt Lehman, David Low and Teresa Nielson. Andrade, Biscoe and Nielson were elected in 2020. Causey was appointed in 2019 and elected in 2020, as was Lehman. Low was elected in 2016.

Council challengers are Diane Crocker, Christopher McMorran and Peggy Yoder. Yoder is a current Philomath Planning Commission member, and McMorran has considerable city committee experience, according to filings. Crocker’s filing indicates she’s making her first foray into elective office.

The council candidates cover a range of professional experiences:

Yoder formerly worked at Hewlett-Packard and is now retired.

Nielson is a retired educator from the Philomath School District.

McMorran is an Oregon State Legislature staffer.

Low has a background in business and finance.

Lehman is a regional sales manager.

Crocker is a retired music teacher from the Philomath School District.

Causey has a background in human resources consulting.

Biscoe works for the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Andrade is a fisheries laboratory technician.

A start to staggering

Because the city is in the process of staggering the terms, half the winning council candidates will serve four-year terms, and half will serve two. Who gets what is a bit complicated.

The candidates get to choose their preference. If, by coincidence, three winning candidates chose four-year terms and the other three chose two-year terms, they would get their preferences, according to the city’s website.

If it doesn't pan out that neatly, the top three vote-getters will serve four years, and the bottom three will serve two and face another election in 2024, according to the city. Those elected starting in 2024 will then serve four-year terms.

Andrade, Biscoe, Lehman, Low, Nielson and Yoder applied to serve four-year terms, while Causey, Crocker and McMorran applied for two-year terms.