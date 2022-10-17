Ward 9 candidate Cadena wants to bring pragmaticism to Corvallis council

Seeking Corvallis’ Ward 9 council seat, Tony Cadena pledges a collaborative, attentive and pragmatic approach to leadership if he takes a position on the dais.

Among the top issues for Cadena, are building up the local housing supply, economic development with an eye on long-term sustainability and improving livability in the city. The economist in him is big on transparent information and gathering knowledge.

“I think one of the challenges that we’ll be faced with as a City Council is we have limited resources that we need to spend as wisely as possible,” he said.

Cadena is retired with a background in finance and business education. He worked for HP Inc. starting in Palo Alto, California and came to Corvallis with the company in 1995 as the head finance person for the Inkjet supplies unit, which was booming at the time. He’s been an Oregonian ever since.

Taking early retirement when it was offered in 2007, Cadena was just 52 years old and not really ready to stop working. After some time off, the Stanford University MBA naturally wanted to get more done.

He did some consulting work, then accepted a teaching position at Willamette University’s Atkinson Graduate School of Management for a dozen years before retiring again last December.

He also worked locally for ViewPlus Technologies Inc., which makes Braille printers and other assistive devices, and he has nonprofit work in his background.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In a first for the city, Corvallis voters will use ranked choice to pick the next mayor as well as Ward 9’s new councilor.

In his first try at elected office, Cadena is on the ballot with two more novices: Cliff Feldman and Nyssa Towsley. Councilor Andrew Struthers, who currently represents Ward 9, is vacating his seat in a bid to run for mayor.

“Local government really needs to focus on three things: public safety, infrastructure and education,” Cadena said.