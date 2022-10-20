 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ward 2 Council candidate wants Albany to be environmentally conscious

For the first time in her life, Jackie Montague feels like she is putting down roots. She’s lived in different parts of the country, but Albany feels like home.

"I love that it’s a small town where you can run into people you know," she said. “It feels like a connected community.”

That’s part of the reason she is running for City Council, she said. Montague is running in Ward 2, roughly central and southwest Albany. Current incumbent Stacey Bartholomew, appointed to fill Alex Johnson's seat on the council when he was elected mayor, has opted not to run.

Montague has a degree in accounting and works at ATI Specialty Alloys & Components. She serves on Albany’s Planning Commission and believes it is important to notice how small decisions can change the whole system.

She is especially concerned about Albany’s “unprecedented growth” and planning that may jeopardize the future for today's children and the environment, she said.

“It’s a hard balance between growth and good stewardship,” she said.

Montague sported black-framed glasses and an all-black outfit, in an effort, she said, to conceal a recent double prophylactic mastectomy.

But she doesn’t plan on keeping it a secret. Montague is open talking about the preventative procedure she underwent to spread awareness.

And although the last few weeks have been uncomfortable, she doesn’t see it hindering her ability to campaign.

Montague said she wants the city to be conscious about Albany’s surrounding wetlands.

She also believes there should be an increase in housing supply, and that there should be more affordable housing built rather than single family homes that are difficult to afford.

She thinks it is important to keep the elderly community in mind and how they are impacted by the crisis. 

Some of Montague’s endorsements are former Mayor Sharon Konopa, the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Bartholomew.

Montague sees her mindset as an asset to City Council.

“I’m not afraid to say what I don't know,” she said, "And I’m not afraid to find out and ask good questions.”

Ward 2 City Council candidate Jackie Montague poses for a portrait. 

 Shayla Escudero
Shayla Escudero graduated University of Southern California with a Master's in Journalism. She covers Albany and is passionate about local reporting. She can be reached at Shayla.Escudero@lee.net

