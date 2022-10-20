This Ward 2 council candidate wants to make Albany more tech savvy

Josiah Blaisdell likes brain teasers and solving problems. The trickier the better.

It started with computers, but now Blaisdell wants a chance to solve some of the issues Albany faces by running for City Council. And the more daunting, the better.

“I like trying to solve problems there seems to be no solution for,” Blaisdell said.

A candidate for the Ward 2 seat — representing roughly central and southwest Albany — Blaisdell served in the military before getting his graduate degree in computer science and opening his own business, Epsilon Learners.

Being in the military taught him how to be an effective leader, he said. It also taught him how to work with people, he said.

“Diversity makes us stronger,” Blaisdell said.

Now Blaisdell is teaching kids from second grade to high school via online teaching videos.

Blaisdell believes his creative ideas around technology and problem-solving can be an asset to Albany.

The election is wide open following incumbent Stacey Bartholomew's decision not to run. Blaisdell is facing off with Planning Commissioner Jackie Montague.

He believes that the internet infrastructure should be improved and that embracing technological advancements could bring economic development.

“It’s important for us to see technology as an asset, not an enemy,” he said.

Blaisdell envisions a community workspace where people can stream and take advantage of online services like training and education. Such a set-up could make Albany a hub for remote work.

“Streaming is exporting goods,” he said. “It’s bringing money from outside the city to the inside.”

Blaisdell is also an advocate for making life more accessible, both online and in-person. He believes all meetings and documents should be accessible for people with screen readers as well as making city government spaces accessible for mobility devices.

“I think it’s important for a person with a wheelchair to be able to get to City Hall and the courthouse,” he said.

Blaisdell wants roads and sidewalks to be improved. He also wants to consider ways to reduce sound pollution from nearby trains.

He began getting more interested in local government when he began serving on the Community Development Commission.

Blaisdell has worn many hats: computer scientist, educator, software developer, Tagalog linguist, small business owner. Now he is hoping to add city councilor to that list.