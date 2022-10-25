Seeing empty Corvallis race, Turner competes for Ward 3 council seat

Not the competitive type at heart, Alec Turner saw his Corvallis city councilor was running unopposed and jumped into the race on principle.

“To help create a healthier democracy, you need to have some kind of competition,” Turner said. “Even if I don’t win the race, I’m still winning on my own personal goal.”

It’s his first foray into elective office. A Linn-Benton Community College student, Turner works as a horticulture research assistant at Oregon State University. He’s also a manager and driver with Domino’s Pizza.

He’s challenging Council President Hyatt Lytle, who was first elected in 2016. Lytle works as a support specialist with CASA-Voices for Children, a court advocate provider.

Turner said he’s on good terms with Lytle, and as he sees it, they both care about seeing Corvallis grow and flourish.

“Maybe expand mixed zoning laws,” he said about his vision for growth. “We could have businesses and residential in the same spots, just like you see downtown, but everywhere.”

Interested in responsible development in South Corvallis and beyond, Turner said he’s a big fan of walkable cities and public transit. He cited national discussions around lowering carbon emissions, particularly from traffic, saying that should be the local focus given the numbers of commuters and drivers in the city.

Among his top priorities, Turner wants to bring a rent control ordinance to the City Council.

He sees a two-step plan for rent control. First, by restricting rent increases, he expects a drop in housing production. After that, he sees the government stepping in, commissioning housing of various types to be built and either held publicly or sold to private companies.

“Because the government is accountable to the people, they can make sure these housing units are built properly and meet standards that some developers skimp on to make money,” he said.

Turner moved to Corvallis from St. Helens in 2014 to pursue his education. He initially studied environmental engineering, but calculus got to him, and he switched over to agricultural science.

He hopes to start a farm incorporating agrivoltaics — generating energy and food production in the same space.