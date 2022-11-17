Recount possible in Philomath election

The Philomath election to fill all six City Council seats continues to be a cliffhanger with the latest update on results.

All six incumbents chose to run for reelection, facing three challengers. Without districts or wards, the city's elections setup sees the top six vote-getters elected to the council.

Unofficial results show one incumbent councilor losing her position, and a single vote separates two other incumbents, meaning one will have to go.

Close vote counts could trigger a recall, adding to the suspense.

The six current council members are Jessica Andrade, Catherine Biscoe, Ruth Causey, Matt Lehman, David Low and Teresa Nielson. Council challengers are Diane Crocker, Christopher McMorran and Peggy Yoder.

As of Nov. 9, the top five were McMorran, Nielson, Lehman, Crocker and Causey. Low was at a near-tie with Andrade, separated by a vote. But updated results from Wednesday, Nov. 16 put Andrade over Low by one vote.

Yoder is 15 votes behind Andrade and Biscoe is 24 votes behind Andrade.

“If the difference in votes received for the sixth position on the Philomath City Council is less than five, after we generate the final election returns, we’ll be looking at a hand recount,” said James Morales, Benton County Records & Elections Department director.

The next anticipated update of election results is slated for 5 p.m. Nov. 30, with a tentative update Wednesday, Nov. 23. Official election results are expected Dec. 2.

Morales said the tentative plan is to start on any hand recount that’s needed on Dec. 5.

Because the city is in the process of staggering the terms, half the winners will serve four-year terms, and half will serve two. The candidates selected their preference. If three winning candidates chose four-year terms and the other three chose two-year terms, they would get their preferences, according to the city’s website.

If it doesn't pan out that neatly, the top three vote-getters will serve four years, and the bottom three will serve two and face another election in 2024, according to the city. Those elected starting in 2024 will then serve four-year terms.

Andrade, Biscoe, Lehman, Low, Nielson and Yoder applied to serve four-year terms, while Causey, Crocker and McMorran applied for two-year terms.

One race that isn't in question is the mayor's seat. The updated election results show incumbent Mayor Chas Jones holding a 74.3% lead over challenger Lawrence Johnson. Jones was elected to the City Council in 2018 and mayor in 2020.

The city placed a ballot measure regarding a moratorium on psilocybin production and service facilities. So far, the electorate is saying yes to the moratorium — meaning no to psychedelic mushrooms for at least two years — with 51.95% of the vote.

Philomath School Districts’ five-year levy renewal was on the ballot as well. The levy rate is not increasing. The K-12 operating levy was first approved in 2013 and is expected to raise $5.95 million over five years. Those saying yes have 72.5% of the vote.

Benton County reached 74.7% percent turnout for the Nov. 8 General Election so far.