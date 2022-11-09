Post-election results: Albany's City Council may look a lot younger

The Albany City Council may look a little younger after preliminary results in the Nov. 8 General Election from Linn and Benton counties that show longtime incumbents Dick Olsen and Bessie Johnson are trailing in their respective races.

Small business owner Steph Newton, 32, may be the new Ward 1 city councilor and Linn-Benton Community College professor Ramycia McGhee at 37, may be Ward 3’s new councilor.

By deadline, Newton had a 5-percentage point advantage over her next closest of three opponents — who isn't Olsen. He's in third with 25% of the vote.

Meanwhile, McGhee and Johnson were 2 percentage points apart in a field of three.

Their additions could bring the average age of the city's representatives down. Including the mayor, the City Council averages 67 years old, according to publicly available information. But, with new blood, that average age will drop to 54.

Current city councilor Matilda Novak feels some sadness in watching her colleagues and "their wisdom" depart, but is looking forward to seeing where the new councilors stand on issues, she said in a voicemail message.

For some current city councilors, the possible changes are exciting.

“I like change, and this is a lot of change in a short period of time,” Councilor Marilyn Smith said.

She said that because Newton and McGhee haven’t been in Albany as long as some city councilors, they offer a “newer view of Albany” and would add an interesting perspective to council discussions.

Should Newton and McGhee pull it out, their presence — along with the likely winner in Ward 2, also female — also would give the council the most women serving at any given time, Smith said. A City Hall spokesperson confirmed this observation.

In yet another historic first, city records indicate that should the election results hold, they would give the city its second city councilor who is Black, following Alex Johnson II, Communications Officer Matt Harrington said.

Here are all of the city's unofficial results as of deadline.

Ward 1

Overall, Newton has the lead with 38.2% of the votes in a field of four candidates.

Fellow challenger Greg Hamann is at 33.1% of votes and Olsen trails at 24.9%. A third challenger, Matthew Prudell, is much further behind at 3.4%, according to the latest preliminary results posted Wednesday evening, by the Secretary of State.

The four candidates are competing for the seat that represents North Albany, downtown and the Willamette neighborhood east of Lyon Street and north of Pacific Boulevard.

The race has seen an infusion of cash, especially for candidates Newton and Hamann.

The seat has been occupied for 23 years by Olsen, who for 50 years has served off and on in various positions, including mayor for one term and Ward 1 city councilor.

Newton ran with the intention of passing "the torch to the next generation."

At 32 years old, Newton said she wanted to bring a young mom’s point of view to council. Some of her goals include making Albany feel more welcoming and accessible to everyone, including the growing Latinx population in Albany.

At the time first results were posted, Newton said she was surrounded by her "biggest supporters" while watching the results at home.

“If it all goes well, I’m grateful for the confidence Ward 1 has in me, and I’m ready to work,” she said.

Ward 2

The race for the Albany City Council Ward 2 seat featured newcomers Jackie Montague and Josiah Blaisdell, with the former in the lead after several rounds of election tallies.

For the seat that represents roughly central and southwest Albany, Montague is in the lead with 54% of votes. Blaisdell follows with 45% of votes, according to Linn County preliminary results timestamped at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Montague said she is excited, and although results are not final, she is hopeful. She said she is reflecting about the support she has received.

"I never felt alone in this campaign. I've had a lot of help," Montague said.

Current incumbent Stacey Bartholomew, appointed to fill Alex Johnson's seat on the council when he was elected mayor, opted not to run.

Montague, a senior process leader who works at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, is concerned about Albany’s growth impacts on the environment. She also hopes to make more affordable housing options available.

Ward 3

In Ward 3, which represents the easternmost side of Albany, two challengers are going against long-time City Council incumbent of 20 years, Bessie Johnson. And it's a close race.

In the latest results, McGhee is in the lead at 37.1%. Close behind, Johnson is at 35.1%. The two had been trading off the lead position with each issuance of new results on election night.

Bryan Munson follows behind at 27.28%, according to preliminary results posted by Linn County at 12:58 a.m. on Wednesday.

McGhee said she didn’t sleep at all on election night. Her phone was ringing off the hook with congratulatory calls, she said, adding that while she's currently in the lead, she recognizes votes are still being counted.

Still, she is optimistic.

“I feel that the support and love of residents and hope to continue to pull a victory,” McGhee said.

Reached by phone, Bessie Johnson conceded that it looks like her opponent may have the seat. But the ongoing count means a lot is still up in the air, she said.

She added that she appreciated her opponents' lack of negativity in the campaign and respected their approach, she said.

“Apparently it was time for change,” Bessie Johnson said. “I hate to leave, but I’ll probably find some other way to be involved."

The race for Ward 3 attracted a total of $14,280 in campaign contributions.

Johnson is hoping to keep her seat on the council to watch the conclusion of the downtown riverfront project. She also believes she will have to fight Measure 110, the 2020 measure decriminalizing many drug possession charges and directing cost savings to drug addiction treatment.

LBCC professor McGhee is hoping to be a voice to those who don’t feel their voices are heard. She wants to see a more robust transit system and more grocery and corner stores in neighborhoods.

Mayor’s race

This one isn't close. Alex Johnson appears to be well on his way to retaining his seat.

The mayor has 76.6% of the votes in Linn and Benton counties combined. Challenger William Tally has 22.7% of votes, according to preliminary results posted Wednesday evening by the Secretary of State's office.

Johnson went out with his wife and close friends to celebrate at a local restaurant in anticipation of the results.

He said he is happy to be reelected and excited to work with city councilors to ensure Albany is "a brighter star."

The race had pooled a lot of cash, nearly $30,000, but it’s all one-sided — Johnson's side.

Johnson is finishing his first two-year term after successfully challenging the former mayor of 12 years, Sharon Konopa, in 2020.

This time around, Johnson said he hopes to continue his work with the housing affordability task force he established and have affordable housing available at every income level.