Philomath Mayor Chas Jones talks housing, economic development

Philomath Mayor Chas Jones puts an emphasis on unity as key to the future of his city.

Jones was first elected to the Philomath City Council in 2018, taking the mayor’s seat in 2020. With a Ph.D. in hydrology, he directs the Climate Resilience Program for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians.

Living in Corvallis and working for the Environmental Protection Agency, Jones realized he prefers smaller towns near larger communities. He relocated to Philomath in 2015, six months after arriving in Corvallis. Familiarizing himself with the character and concerns of his new home, he saw an opening to share his expertise.

“I saw a water issue coming up related to Millpond Crossing, and also they had a water management plan they were passing,” Jones said. “Those two things got me involved.”

Speaking to the City Council on those issues, Jones didn’t feel like he made a big enough impact on the members. He urged councilors to look deeper into an environmental assessment of the now-embattled Millpond Crossing housing development instead of relying on the assessment’s summary.

“They just went ahead and voted for it,” he said, but then added that the council made the best decision possible. “Rather than providing comment again, I figured I’d run for council and have a vote.”

Describing himself as a community-minded scientist, Jones said he doesn’t like to sit on the sidelines when he takes interest in an issue. His biggest priorities include affordable housing and local economic development as well as building a sense of community and celebrating Philomath’s rural timber town history.

Development is complicated in Philomath, Jones said, citing opposing ideologies when it comes to growing the city in size and economy versus keeping small-town charm and protecting the environment.

Proponents of adding housing and businesses find themselves at odds with those seeking to preserve nature and limit density, for example.

“I wanted to see us maintain our character, see us maintain the greenspaces,” he said. “And then, as I became more informed, I saw housing prices going up and realized, it’s supply and demand.”

To bring down the cost of housing in Philomath, there simply has to be more inventory, Jones said, adding that homelessness is an issue around the region, even where it’s less visible in places like Philomath. In his town, it’s more common for people to be camping in vehicles or in secluded spots.

Addressing concerns around the water supply, Jones said barring a series of major emergencies, he feels water capacity is sufficient, noting the ability to draw on Corvallis’ water if the need arises. He also said there’s plenty of untapped water rights, though the city needs to improve infrastructure to capitalize.

With a two-year psilocybin services and manufacturing moratorium on the ballot for Philomath, Jones said voters initially said yes to allow the psychoactive mushrooms for certain treatments, but voters didn’t know any of the policy details rolled out by the state this year.

In the 4-3 vote moratorium, Jones joined with councilors who preferred an outright ban to a two-year pause.

“What they voted on two years ago is not what they’re voting on now,” he said. He’s in favor of more time to gather information, craft local rules and see how other communities fare.

Facing off against Jones is Lawrence Johnson, who is semi-retired with a professional background in law, finance and education. It would be his first experience holding elected office. He lost a Philomath City Council run in 2020.