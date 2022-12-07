Philomath final election results: Andrade clinches seat by 1 vote

It took 19 people eight hours to verify, but the race between two Philomath City Council incumbents has been settled by the narrowest of margins — a single vote.

Councilor Jessica Andrade edged out Councilor David Low 1,225 to 1,224 votes, confirmed by a hand recount after election results showed the two were a vote apart. The final result means Low has lost his seat.

The two had flipped after early unofficial results had Low ahead of Andrade by one vote.

There was no change in the Philomath returns after Elections Coordinator Saw-Ling Moy-Santiago, the election team and the boards were called in for the recount process, according to James Morales, Benton County Records & Elections Department director.

“Jessica Andrade prevailed for the final council position,” Morales said via email Wednesday, Dec. 7.

All six sitting council members ran for reelection, facing three hopeful newcomers. Without districts or wards, the city's elections setup sees the top six vote-getters elected to the council.

Once the dust settled, it was clear two new councilors would be seated, and two incumbents would be leaving the dais. Christopher McMorran and Diane Crocker are joining the City Council; Low and Councilor Catherine Biscoe are departing. Challenger Peggy Yoder also fell short on her run for council.

Final election results showed Councilors Teresa Nielson, Matt Lehman, and Ruth Causey were reelected to the council. And Mayor Chas Jones handily defeated challenger Lawrence Johnson with 74.3% of votes.

Because the city is in the process of staggering the terms, half the winners will serve four-year terms, and half will serve two. The candidates selected their preference.

Andrade, Lehman and Nielson applied to serve four-year terms, while Causey, Crocker and McMorran applied for two-year terms.

Also in final election results, the city ran a successful ballot measure regarding a moratorium on psilocybin production and service facilities. Voters said yes to the moratorium — meaning no to psychedelic mushrooms for at least two years — with 51.9% of the vote, a margin of 99 votes out of 2,667 cast.

And the Philomath School District's five-year levy renewal was on the ballot too. The levy rate is not increasing. The K-12 operating levy was first approved in 2013 and is expected to raise $5.95 million over five years. Those who said yes represented 72.5% of the vote.