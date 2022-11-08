Philomath election results: Incumbent mayor, no to 'shrooms — so far

Early unofficial election results for Philomath indicate two council challengers may unseat incumbents.

Six incumbent councilors and the sitting mayor are running for reelection in Philomath. Without districts, the city's elections setup sees the top six vote-getters elected to the council.

In the first round of election results released Tuesday night, incumbent Mayor Chas Jones has a commanding lead at 74.4%.

The city also has a ballot measure regarding a moratorium on psilocybin production and service facilities. So far, the electorate is saying yes to the moratorium — meaning no to psychedelic mushrooms for at least two years — by a 54-46 margin.

Philomath School Districts’ five-year levy renewal is on the ballot as well. The levy rate is not increasing. The K-12 operating levy was first approved in 2013 and is expected to raise $5.95 million over five years. Those saying yes have 72% of the vote.

Jones was elected to the City Council in 2018 and mayor in 2020. Challenging Jones is Lawrence Johnson, who lost a council run in 2020. He's currently sitting at 25.3% of the votes.

The six current council members include Jessica Andrade, Catherine Biscoe, Ruth Causey, Matt Lehman, David Low and Teresa Nielson. Council challengers are Diane Crocker, Christopher McMorran and Peggy Yoder.

Here are the current top six: McMorran with 13.6%; Nielson with 12.8%, Lehman with 12.2%; Crocker with 12%; Causey with 10.2%; Low at a near-tie with Yoder (9.86% to 9.85%).

Andrade has 9.6% of votes and Biscoe has 9.5%.

Because the city is in the process of staggering the terms, half the winners will serve four-year terms, and half will serve two. The candidates selected their preference. If three winning candidates chose four-year terms and the other three chose two-year terms, they would get their preferences, according to the city’s website.

If it doesn't pan out that neatly, the top three vote-getters will serve four years, and the bottom three will serve two and face another election in 2024, according to the city. Those elected starting in 2024 will then serve four-year terms.

Andrade, Biscoe, Lehman, Low, Nielson and Yoder applied to serve four-year terms, while Causey, Crocker and McMorran applied for two-year terms.

