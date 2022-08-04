No takers yet for this Corvallis council seat

The filing period for Corvallis City Council candidates opened Monday, but nobody has signed up to run for Ward 9, which includes neighborhoods and commercial areas in the northeast corner of the city, according to a news release.

With two weeks remaining to file for candidacy, the city is calling for candidates to come forward. If nobody does, Ward 9’s council seat will be filled by a write-in option on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

At least one candidate has filed in each of the other wards and for the office of the mayor, the release states, adding there’s still time for prospective candidates to get nomination petition packets and collect signatures to qualify.

The nomination packet, with information and paperwork required for appointment, is available on the city website. Packets are also available at City Hall, Corvallis Public Library, and the Corvallis Community Center.

The deadline for completed election paperwork is Aug. 19. Prospective candidates are encouraged to turn in their materials early to allow time for processing. Additional election information and a calendar with key deadlines are available online.

The city recorder is available to meet with prospective candidates to review the nomination process, answer questions, and accept forms. The news release notes that starting in 2023, all Corvallis elected officials will be eligible for monthly stipends ranging from $360 for a councilor to $560 for the mayor.